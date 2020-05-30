Watch: Magnetic's New Virtual Classroom Series With Special Guests Junior Sanchez and Harry Romero

Magnetic Magazine's Virtual Classroom: Achieving a Professional Mix with iZotope Plug-ins

Summary: Learn some tips for polishing your next mix with iZotope software engineer Cory Goldsmith, PhD. We’ll cover topics like beefing up the low end, emphasizing percussive elements with saturation, and even creating and fitting acapellas into a mix with iZotope tools, including the Elements Suite.

Hosted by Magnetic's Senior Gear Editor Kane Michael, with special guests Junior Sanchez and Harry Romero.

This new series is initially hosted in a Zoom Webinar and broadcast live on Facebook. Stay tuned for the next session coming in June.