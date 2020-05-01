Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/1-3

The Temple Nightclub

It is the weekend again (I guess?) so that means the streams are out in full force. Streams are an all week affair, but they have replaced the nightclub and festivals over the weekend. We recap some of the biggest and best this weekend and of course stay tuned to what Stream Informer has on tap. Also tune into Boiler Room, Lot Radio, Nowadays and more throughout the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What: NTS Radio REMOTE UTOPIAS

When: Saturday, May 2, at 9 AM BST – Sunday, May 3 at 9am BST

Where: NTS Radio

Charity: The Global FoodBanking Network

Who: Stacked lineup below

via NTS Radio

What: Solidarity Is Now:

When: Friday, May 1 at 12pm – 2am CEST & Saturday May 2 at 12pm – 2am CEST

Where: Solidarity is Now Website

Who: Mano Le Tough, Adriatique, Jimi Jules, Alex Dallas, Manuel Fischer, Kalabrese, Lexx, Belia Winnewisser (live), Ron Shiller, Momo Love live aka. MoreEats, Princess P., Domi Chansorn live, DJ W.E.B. aka Walid El Barbir, Sentiment, Luca Duran live aus Amsterdam, Jamira Estrada, DAIF live, Gini (Annie Taylor) & Sonya live, HOVE, Dominik André, Melodiesinfonie, Kejeblos, Ethimm live, Jenny, Prioleau, Domenico Ferrari live, Nicola Kazimir, Leo Gretener

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What: Glitterbox Virtual Festival

When: Friday, May 1 9am EST - 5pm EST

Where: Facebook

Who: House music on the weekend

via Glitterbox

What: Yotto Kitchen Live Stream

When: Saturday, May 2 10am PST

Where: Twitch

Who: Yotto