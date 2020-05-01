Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/1-3
It is the weekend again (I guess?) so that means the streams are out in full force. Streams are an all week affair, but they have replaced the nightclub and festivals over the weekend. We recap some of the biggest and best this weekend and of course stay tuned to what Stream Informer has on tap. Also tune into Boiler Room, Lot Radio, Nowadays and more throughout the weekend.
What: NTS Radio REMOTE UTOPIAS
When: Saturday, May 2, at 9 AM BST – Sunday, May 3 at 9am BST
Where: NTS Radio
Charity: The Global FoodBanking Network
Who: Stacked lineup below
What: Solidarity Is Now:
When: Friday, May 1 at 12pm – 2am CEST & Saturday May 2 at 12pm – 2am CEST
Where: Solidarity is Now Website
Who: Mano Le Tough, Adriatique, Jimi Jules, Alex Dallas, Manuel Fischer, Kalabrese, Lexx, Belia Winnewisser (live), Ron Shiller, Momo Love live aka. MoreEats, Princess P., Domi Chansorn live, DJ W.E.B. aka Walid El Barbir, Sentiment, Luca Duran live aus Amsterdam, Jamira Estrada, DAIF live, Gini (Annie Taylor) & Sonya live, HOVE, Dominik André, Melodiesinfonie, Kejeblos, Ethimm live, Jenny, Prioleau, Domenico Ferrari live, Nicola Kazimir, Leo Gretener
What: Glitterbox Virtual Festival
When: Friday, May 1 9am EST - 5pm EST
Where: Facebook
Who: House music on the weekend
What: Yotto Kitchen Live Stream
When: Saturday, May 2 10am PST
Where: Twitch
Who: Yotto