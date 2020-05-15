Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/15-17
It is the weekend again and live streams are in full swing. Clubs still haven’t opened up, though there are signs that things may be looking up soon in some countries that have been proactive and tested a lot. However, the financial situation is getting dire for a lot of venues and non-superstar DJs who have not had income for months now. Either way, remember to be generous with live streams and if the DJ gives the ability to donate and they aren’t streaming from their massive home, think about donating.
As always check out what Stream Informer has on tap all weekend with those deep cut streams to take you around the world.
What: Music Against Animal Cruelty WILD DIGITAL Live Stream
When: Saturday, May 16 @ 4pm - 4am UTC
Where: Twitch, Beatport
Who: Loco Dice, Danny Tenaglia, Adam Beyer b2b with Ida Engberg, Dubfire, Art Department and Mathew Jonson, Cassy, Cici, Dennis Ferrer, Soul Clap, WAFF
Charity: Music Against Animal Cruelty
What: EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon
When: Friday, May 15 - Sunday May 17 5pm – 2am PST
Where: Insomniac Website
Charity: Rave Recovery
Who: See lineup poster
What: Julia Holter & Olivia Block Performing Live Together
When: Friday, May 15 @ 10pm EST
Where: Experimental Sound Studio’s Twitch
Who: Julia Holter & Olivia Block
What: Quality Goods Exports A Digital Festival
When: May 14-16 6pm – 9pm PST
Where: Twitch | Facebook
Who: See poster
What: Rave On Avon
When: Saturday, May 16 & Sunday May 17
Where: Mixcloud | 1020 Live
Who: See set times poster
This one is on Monday, but it will be a special one on our Facebook.
What: Pantha Du Prince & Ruede Hagelstein & Parra For Cuva Live at live at Berlin's Silent Green Venue
When: Monday, May 18 @ 1pm EST
Where: Magnetic Mag's Facebook
Who: Pantha Du Prince & Ruede Hagelstein & Parra For Cuva