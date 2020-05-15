Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/15-17

A quick recap of what is going down, digitally, for your home raving.

EDC (photo via aLIVE Coverage)

It is the weekend again and live streams are in full swing. Clubs still haven’t opened up, though there are signs that things may be looking up soon in some countries that have been proactive and tested a lot. However, the financial situation is getting dire for a lot of venues and non-superstar DJs who have not had income for months now. Either way, remember to be generous with live streams and if the DJ gives the ability to donate and they aren’t streaming from their massive home, think about donating.

As always check out what Stream Informer has on tap all weekend with those deep cut streams to take you around the world.

What: Music Against Animal Cruelty WILD DIGITAL Live Stream

When: Saturday, May 16 @ 4pm - 4am UTC

Where: Twitch, Beatport

Who: Loco Dice, Danny Tenaglia, Adam Beyer b2b with Ida Engberg, Dubfire, Art Department and Mathew Jonson, Cassy, Cici, Dennis Ferrer, Soul Clap, WAFF

Charity: Music Against Animal Cruelty

What: EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

When: Friday, May 15 - Sunday May 17 5pm – 2am PST

Where: Insomniac Website

Charity: Rave Recovery

Who: See lineup poster

What: Julia Holter & Olivia Block Performing Live Together

When: Friday, May 15 @ 10pm EST

Where: Experimental Sound Studio’s Twitch

Who: Julia Holter & Olivia Block

What: Quality Goods Exports A Digital Festival

When: May 14-16 6pm – 9pm PST

Where: Twitch | Facebook

Who: See poster

What: Rave On Avon

When: Saturday, May 16 & Sunday May 17

Where: Mixcloud | 1020 Live

Who: See set times poster

This one is on Monday, but it will be a special one on our Facebook.

What: Pantha Du Prince & Ruede Hagelstein & Parra For Cuva Live at live at Berlin's Silent Green Venue

When: Monday, May 18 @ 1pm EST

Where: Magnetic Mag's Facebook

Who: Pantha Du Prince & Ruede Hagelstein & Parra For Cuva