Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/22-25 (Memorial Day Weekend Edition)

There are a ton of live streams to indulge this weekend with festivals going digital and loads more individual streams as festival season kicks off online.

Photo Credit: aLIVE Coverage

It is Memorial Day Weekend and what should have been the official kick off of festival season in North America. Instead now we are left with more days indoors or socially distanced, half-open beaches around the country. Many of the festivals that would have taken place this weekend are instead going digital with DJs on their lineup contributing sets to the cause. This is also a matter of survival for many independent festivals, so be mindful of possible donations. Among those who will host digital events include Lightning In A Bottle, Groove Cruise, Elements and Mutek San Francisco. Defected will also host their final Friday of live streams.

And as always stay tuned to Stream Informer over the weekend.

What: Defected Virtual Festival Closing Party

When: Friday, May 22 @ 2-9pm BST

Where: Beatport, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube & Twitch

Charity: COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Who: Carl Cox, Boys Noize, Idris Elba, MK, Nic Fanciulli, Sam Divine, Aline Rocha and TQ Grant

What: Factory 93 Live Stream

When: Friday, May 22 @ 8pm PST

Where: tv.insomniac.com

Who: TESTPILOT, Erick Morillo, Patrick Topping, Lauren Lane

What: Upper House #StayHomeFestival

When: Saturday, May 23 4-7pm CET

Where: Magnetic's Facebook

Who: Francesca Lombardo, Hito & Cesare vs Disorder

What: MUTEK.SF: NEXUS Experience Festival

When: Saturday, May 23 – Sunday, May 24 4-12pm PST

Where: RSVP Here

Who: AIDA (IR/CA) / Daito Manabe + Satoshi Horii (Rhizomatiks) (JP) / Gabber Modus Operandi + Rimbawan Gerilya (ID/DE) / JS Aurelius (CA) / Matrixxman (US/DE) / Nancy Dru (CA) / Nkisi + Ariel Efraim Ashbel & Cassie Augusta Jørgensen (BE/UK + DE + DK) / Piano Rain (US) / Qoa + Joaquina S. (AR) / QUALIATIK (US) / Suzi Analogue (US), AAAA (MX) / Auscultation + Jason Worden (US) / Drew McDowall + Florence To (UK/US + UK/DE) / Eichef (MX/US) / Force Placement (US) / Francesco Tristano presents: Pianorig Sessions (LU) / Infinite Jess (US) / Jasmine Infiniti + Cozy (US) / Jensen Interceptor b2b Kris Baha + Multiple Man (Visuals) (AU/DE + AU/US) / K-HAND (US) / Marpi (US) / Minimal Violence (CA) / Nate Boyce (US) / Patricia + Josephine Ravitz (US) / Pelada (CA) / RP Boo (US) / Selim X (US) / Solar b2b Mozhgan (US) / Synthestruct (US) / The Creatrix (US) / Very Much Romance (US + BG/US) / YobKiss + Pankow Visual Artists (NL/US + RU/US)

What: Elements Music & Arts Festival Digital Dance Party

When: Friday, May 22 - Saturday, May 23

Where: Twitch

Who: See Lineup poster

via Elements

What: Lightning In A Bottle Digital Festival

When: Friday, May 22 - Sunday 24

Where: Twitch

Who: Kaytranada, Glitch Mob, Four Tet, Tycho (DJ Set), CloZee, Shiba San, TOKiMONSTA, Beats Antique, Mr. Carmack, Eli & Fur, Sacha Robotti, Random Rab, Luttrell, Marques Wyatt, Autograf, Opiuo, Justin Jay, Funk Hunters, Rinzen & more. See lineup poster



via LIB

Who: Movement At Home

When: Saturday, May 23 - Monday, May 25

Where: Movement.us

Who: See poster

via Movement

What: Groove Cruise Virtual Sailaway MDW

When: Thursday, May 21 - Sunday May 24 @ 1:30pm PST

Where: Twitch

Charity: Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund

Who: See lineup poster

via Groove Cruise

What: Governors Ball The Sun Still Sets

When: Sunday, May 24 @ 6:30 pm EST

Where: YouTube, Facebook

Who: RÜFÜS DU SOL, Bob Moses, Snoop Dogg, and Sofi Tukker

What: Roger Sanchez House Classics Show

When: Saturday, May 23 @ 5pm - pm EST

Where: Website (Tickets $5 to support Help Musicians)

Who: Roger Sanchez

What: elrowshow

When: Sunday, May 24 @ 4pm CET

Where: Online TBA

Who: Paco Osuna, Tini Gessler, De La Swing

What: Pacha Ibiza Presents House Party Volume 2

When: Saturday, May 23 @ 6pm CET

Where: Zoom, YouTube

Charity: Red Cross Ibiza

Who: Cyril Claudel, Mambo Brothers, Ida Engberg, Pete Tong, Dj Oliver, Erick Morillo and DJ Chus

What: No Way Back: Streaming From Beyond

When: Saturday, May 23 @ 12pm – Sunday May 25 @ 12am

Where: RA

Who: Bryan Kasenic, Mike Servito , Derek Plaslaiko , BMG, Eris Drew, Erika, Patrick Russell, Mozhgan, Scott Zacharias — noon, takes us into Outer Space, Christina, Chatfield (live), Imaginary Softwoods (live), Antenes , Farplane aka sold & Hi-Vis, Grant Aaron