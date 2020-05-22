Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/22-25 (Memorial Day Weekend Edition)
It is Memorial Day Weekend and what should have been the official kick off of festival season in North America. Instead now we are left with more days indoors or socially distanced, half-open beaches around the country. Many of the festivals that would have taken place this weekend are instead going digital with DJs on their lineup contributing sets to the cause. This is also a matter of survival for many independent festivals, so be mindful of possible donations. Among those who will host digital events include Lightning In A Bottle, Groove Cruise, Elements and Mutek San Francisco. Defected will also host their final Friday of live streams.
And as always stay tuned to Stream Informer over the weekend.
What: Defected Virtual Festival Closing Party
When: Friday, May 22 @ 2-9pm BST
Where: Beatport, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube & Twitch
Charity: COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund
Who: Carl Cox, Boys Noize, Idris Elba, MK, Nic Fanciulli, Sam Divine, Aline Rocha and TQ Grant
What: Factory 93 Live Stream
When: Friday, May 22 @ 8pm PST
Where: tv.insomniac.com
Who: TESTPILOT, Erick Morillo, Patrick Topping, Lauren Lane
What: Upper House #StayHomeFestival
When: Saturday, May 23 4-7pm CET
Where: Magnetic's Facebook
Who: Francesca Lombardo, Hito & Cesare vs Disorder
What: MUTEK.SF: NEXUS Experience Festival
When: Saturday, May 23 – Sunday, May 24 4-12pm PST
Where: RSVP Here
Who: AIDA (IR/CA) / Daito Manabe + Satoshi Horii (Rhizomatiks) (JP) / Gabber Modus Operandi + Rimbawan Gerilya (ID/DE) / JS Aurelius (CA) / Matrixxman (US/DE) / Nancy Dru (CA) / Nkisi + Ariel Efraim Ashbel & Cassie Augusta Jørgensen (BE/UK + DE + DK) / Piano Rain (US) / Qoa + Joaquina S. (AR) / QUALIATIK (US) / Suzi Analogue (US), AAAA (MX) / Auscultation + Jason Worden (US) / Drew McDowall + Florence To (UK/US + UK/DE) / Eichef (MX/US) / Force Placement (US) / Francesco Tristano presents: Pianorig Sessions (LU) / Infinite Jess (US) / Jasmine Infiniti + Cozy (US) / Jensen Interceptor b2b Kris Baha + Multiple Man (Visuals) (AU/DE + AU/US) / K-HAND (US) / Marpi (US) / Minimal Violence (CA) / Nate Boyce (US) / Patricia + Josephine Ravitz (US) / Pelada (CA) / RP Boo (US) / Selim X (US) / Solar b2b Mozhgan (US) / Synthestruct (US) / The Creatrix (US) / Very Much Romance (US + BG/US) / YobKiss + Pankow Visual Artists (NL/US + RU/US)
What: Elements Music & Arts Festival Digital Dance Party
When: Friday, May 22 - Saturday, May 23
Where: Twitch
Who: See Lineup poster
What: Lightning In A Bottle Digital Festival
When: Friday, May 22 - Sunday 24
Where: Twitch
Who: Kaytranada, Glitch Mob, Four Tet, Tycho (DJ Set), CloZee, Shiba San, TOKiMONSTA, Beats Antique, Mr. Carmack, Eli & Fur, Sacha Robotti, Random Rab, Luttrell, Marques Wyatt, Autograf, Opiuo, Justin Jay, Funk Hunters, Rinzen & more. See lineup poster
Who: Movement At Home
When: Saturday, May 23 - Monday, May 25
Where: Movement.us
Who: See poster
What: Groove Cruise Virtual Sailaway MDW
When: Thursday, May 21 - Sunday May 24 @ 1:30pm PST
Where: Twitch
Charity: Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund
Who: See lineup poster
What: Governors Ball The Sun Still Sets
When: Sunday, May 24 @ 6:30 pm EST
Where: YouTube, Facebook
Who: RÜFÜS DU SOL, Bob Moses, Snoop Dogg, and Sofi Tukker
What: Roger Sanchez House Classics Show
When: Saturday, May 23 @ 5pm - pm EST
Where: Website (Tickets $5 to support Help Musicians)
Who: Roger Sanchez
What: elrowshow
When: Sunday, May 24 @ 4pm CET
Where: Online TBA
Who: Paco Osuna, Tini Gessler, De La Swing
What: Pacha Ibiza Presents House Party Volume 2
When: Saturday, May 23 @ 6pm CET
Where: Zoom, YouTube
Charity: Red Cross Ibiza
Who: Cyril Claudel, Mambo Brothers, Ida Engberg, Pete Tong, Dj Oliver, Erick Morillo and DJ Chus
What: No Way Back: Streaming From Beyond
When: Saturday, May 23 @ 12pm – Sunday May 25 @ 12am
Where: RA
Who: Bryan Kasenic, Mike Servito , Derek Plaslaiko , BMG, Eris Drew, Erika, Patrick Russell, Mozhgan, Scott Zacharias — noon, takes us into Outer Space, Christina, Chatfield (live), Imaginary Softwoods (live), Antenes , Farplane aka sold & Hi-Vis, Grant Aaron