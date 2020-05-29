Weekend Live Stream Preview (5/29-31)
The world is starting to emerge from its pandemic-enforced shell with some socially distanced concerts, but there is still a lot of work to be done. The majority of concerts and festivals remain online and will be there for the foreseeable future, so we will continue recap some of the best each week. This week, Ministry of Sound is doing a Weekender celebration for the WHO Solidarity Fund with some big names and there are a bunch of good streams coming from down under. As always pay attention to what Stream Informer has on tap throughout the weekend.
What: Ministry Weekender live stream
When: Friday, May 29 & Saturday May 30
Where: YouTube
Charity: WHO Solidarity Fund
Who: A-Trak, Arielle Free, Bklava, Dance System, Diplo, DJ EZ, Franky Wah, India, Jordan, James Hype, KC Lights, Klangkarussell, Leftwing : Kody, Majestic, MK, Paul Woolford, Pete Tong, Regard, Sigala, Solardo, Waze & Odyssey
What: Virtual Day Party #2
When: Saturday, May 30 @ 11:00PM-5:30AM EDT
Where: Untitled Group’s Facebook
Who: Hayden James, Dj Boring, Lastlings, Made in Paris, Cassettes For Kids and Adult Art Club
What: Iso-Late #3
When: Saturday, May 30 @ 8am EST
Where: Isolaid Festival Website
Who: Slumberjack, Alice Ivy, Kota Banks
What: The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1 Streaming)
When: Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: #BeApp
Who: A-Trak & Dave 1
What: SV_Stream001: High Octane
When: Saturday, May 30 @ 8pm – 12pm PST
Where: SV Twitch
Who: Juelz & others