Weekend Live Stream Preview (5/29-31)

Keep up with your digital raving this weekend.

Hayden James Pat Stevenson

The world is starting to emerge from its pandemic-enforced shell with some socially distanced concerts, but there is still a lot of work to be done. The majority of concerts and festivals remain online and will be there for the foreseeable future, so we will continue recap some of the best each week. This week, Ministry of Sound is doing a Weekender celebration for the WHO Solidarity Fund with some big names and there are a bunch of good streams coming from down under. As always pay attention to what Stream Informer has on tap throughout the weekend.

What: Ministry Weekender live stream

When: Friday, May 29 & Saturday May 30

Where: YouTube

Charity: WHO Solidarity Fund

Who: A-Trak, Arielle Free, Bklava, Dance System, Diplo, DJ EZ, Franky Wah, India, Jordan, James Hype, KC Lights, Klangkarussell, Leftwing : Kody, Majestic, MK, Paul Woolford, Pete Tong, Regard, Sigala, Solardo, Waze & Odyssey

What: Virtual Day Party #2

When: Saturday, May 30 @ 11:00PM-5:30AM EDT

Where: Untitled Group’s Facebook

Who: Hayden James, Dj Boring, Lastlings, Made in Paris, Cassettes For Kids and Adult Art Club

What: Iso-Late #3

When: Saturday, May 30 @ 8am EST

Where: Isolaid Festival Website

Who: Slumberjack, Alice Ivy, Kota Banks

What: The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1 Streaming)

When: Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: #BeApp

Who: A-Trak & Dave 1

What: SV_Stream001: High Octane

When: Saturday, May 30 @ 8pm – 12pm PST

Where: SV Twitch

Who: Juelz & others