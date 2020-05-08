Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/8-10
The weekend has arrived again and we have another slew of live streams to watch. There will be some interesting ones this weekend with Last Night A DJ Saved My Life crowd sourcing sets from all over the world and Porter Robinson bringing some A-list talent in for his Secret Sky Festival and actually making it a real thing. We are hosting RAC for a mix on our Facebook page for a mix. Check the full listings below and of course see what Stream Informer has.
What: RAC Q&A & Live Stream
When: Friday, May 8 @ 8pm EST, 5pm PST
Where: Magnetic Facebook Page
Who: RAC
What: Defected Virtual Festival 5.0
When: Friday, May 8 @ 2-10pm BST
Where: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube & Twitch
Who: A-Trak, Danny Howard, Duke Dumont, Claptone, Offaiah, Roberto Surace, Sonny Fodera
What: Yaeji & Friends
When: Friday, May 8 @ 9pm EST
Where: Zoom
Who: Yaeji & Friends
What: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) COVID-19 Emergency Appeal.
When: Friday, May 8 12am GMT – Sunday, May 10 12am GMT (72 hours)
Where: Set For Love
Who: Nightmares On Wax (5/8 6pm CET), Doorly (5/8 7pm CET), Paul Oakenfold (5/8 8pm CET), Nick Warren (5/9 6pm CET) + more TBA
What: Awesome Soundwave Live
When: Saturday, May 9 @ 4pm CEST
Where: Facebook
Who: Carl Cox, Christopher Coe + Ehsan Gelsi (live Internet jam), Digital Afrika, Giorgia Angiuli, An On Bast, Satoshi Tomiie, Mat Playford, Hybrasil
What: Secret Sky Festival
When: Saturday, May 9, 11am PDT for 14+ hours
Where: https://secretskyfest.com/ also YouTube, Twitch & Playstation via the Littlstar App
Who: G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-I, Grrl, Hakushi Hasegawa, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash
What: Quality Goods Exports: A Digital Festival
When: May 7-9 6-9pm PST
Where: Facebook, Twitch
Who: Poster Below
What: Homo Electric Stay Homo
When: Sunday, May 10 12pm - 12am GMT
Where: UnitedWeStream Website
Who: Big Lineup (See poster)