Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/8-10

Dive into the best live streams this weekend for raving all day and night long in the comfort of your home.
Second Sky Festival 2019

Now online as Secret Sky

The weekend has arrived again and we have another slew of live streams to watch. There will be some interesting ones this weekend with Last Night A DJ Saved My Life crowd sourcing sets from all over the world and Porter Robinson bringing some A-list talent in for his Secret Sky Festival and actually making it a real thing. We are hosting RAC for a mix on our Facebook page for a mix. Check the full listings below and of course see what Stream Informer has.

What: RAC Q&A & Live Stream
When: Friday, May 8 @ 8pm EST, 5pm PST
Where: Magnetic Facebook Page
Who: RAC

What: Defected Virtual Festival 5.0
When: Friday, May 8 @ 2-10pm BST
WhereTwitter, Facebook, YouTube & Twitch
Who: A-Trak, Danny Howard, Duke Dumont, Claptone, Offaiah, Roberto Surace, Sonny Fodera

What: Yaeji & Friends
When: Friday, May 8 @ 9pm EST
Where: Zoom
Who: Yaeji & Friends

What: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) COVID-19 Emergency Appeal.
When: Friday, May 8 12am GMT – Sunday, May 10 12am GMT (72 hours)
Where: Set For Love
Who: Nightmares On Wax (5/8 6pm CET), Doorly (5/8 7pm CET), Paul Oakenfold (5/8 8pm CET), Nick Warren (5/9 6pm CET) + more TBA

What: Awesome Soundwave Live
When: Saturday, May 9 @ 4pm CEST
Where: Facebook
Who: Carl Cox, Christopher Coe + Ehsan Gelsi (live Internet jam), Digital Afrika, Giorgia Angiuli, An On Bast, Satoshi Tomiie, Mat Playford, Hybrasil

What: Secret Sky Festival
When: Saturday, May 9, 11am PDT for 14+ hours
Wherehttps://secretskyfest.com/ also YouTube, Twitch & Playstation via the Littlstar App
Who: G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-I, Grrl, Hakushi Hasegawa, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash

What: Quality Goods Exports: A Digital Festival
When: May 7-9 6-9pm PST
Where: Facebook, Twitch
Who: Poster Below

Quality Goods Exports: A Digital Festival

What: Homo Electric Stay Homo
When: Sunday, May 10 12pm - 12am GMT
Where: UnitedWeStream Website
Who: Big Lineup (See poster)

Homo Electric United We Stream May  10

