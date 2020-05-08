Weekend Live Stream Preview 5/8-10

Dive into the best live streams this weekend for raving all day and night long in the comfort of your home.

Now online as Secret Sky Ian Young

The weekend has arrived again and we have another slew of live streams to watch. There will be some interesting ones this weekend with Last Night A DJ Saved My Life crowd sourcing sets from all over the world and Porter Robinson bringing some A-list talent in for his Secret Sky Festival and actually making it a real thing. We are hosting RAC for a mix on our Facebook page for a mix. Check the full listings below and of course see what Stream Informer has.

What: RAC Q&A & Live Stream

When: Friday, May 8 @ 8pm EST, 5pm PST

Where: Magnetic Facebook Page

Who: RAC

What: Defected Virtual Festival 5.0

When: Friday, May 8 @ 2-10pm BST

Where: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube & Twitch

Who: A-Trak, Danny Howard, Duke Dumont, Claptone, Offaiah, Roberto Surace, Sonny Fodera

What: Yaeji & Friends

When: Friday, May 8 @ 9pm EST

Where: Zoom

Who: Yaeji & Friends

What: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) COVID-19 Emergency Appeal.

When: Friday, May 8 12am GMT – Sunday, May 10 12am GMT (72 hours)

Where: Set For Love

Who: Nightmares On Wax (5/8 6pm CET), Doorly (5/8 7pm CET), Paul Oakenfold (5/8 8pm CET), Nick Warren (5/9 6pm CET) + more TBA

What: Awesome Soundwave Live

When: Saturday, May 9 @ 4pm CEST

Where: Facebook

Who: Carl Cox, Christopher Coe + Ehsan Gelsi (live Internet jam), Digital Afrika, Giorgia Angiuli, An On Bast, Satoshi Tomiie, Mat Playford, Hybrasil

What: Secret Sky Festival

When: Saturday, May 9, 11am PDT for 14+ hours

Where: https://secretskyfest.com/ also YouTube, Twitch & Playstation via the Littlstar App

Who: G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-I, Grrl, Hakushi Hasegawa, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash

What: Quality Goods Exports: A Digital Festival

When: May 7-9 6-9pm PST

Where: Facebook, Twitch

Who: Poster Below

via Quality Goods Records

What: Homo Electric Stay Homo

When: Sunday, May 10 12pm - 12am GMT

Where: UnitedWeStream Website

Who: Big Lineup (See poster)

