Contest: Win A Spot In Magnetic's New Virtual Classroom Series And Get An Insane Deal On iZotope Elements Suite

We have teamed up with iZotope to present an online class for Mixing and Mastering your tracks with iZotope tools and Element Suite.

Magnetic

Magnetic Magazine's Virtual Classroom: Achieving a Professional Mix with iZotope Plug-ins

Summary: Learn some tips for polishing your next mix with iZotope software engineer Cory Goldsmith, PhD. We’ll cover topics like beefing up the low end, emphasizing percussive elements with saturation, and even creating and fitting acapellas into a mix with iZotope tools, including the Elements Suite.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hosted by Magnetic's Senior Gear Editor Kane Michael, with special guests TBA.

Date: 5/28/20 @ 4 pm PST | 7 pm EST

Winners announced and sent invitations on 5/26/20.

Where: Hosted on Zoom for Virtual Classroom participants, and broadcast on Magnetic's and iZotope's FB LIVE for everyone to watch the session.

How To Get Your Spot - We are inviting our readers to sign up for our sweepstakes to win one of 25 spots for the live classroom session with Cory Goldsmith (iZotope), Magnetic's Senior Gear Editor Kane Michael and a very special guest artist. Participants will be able to interact with the instructor to ask questions during the workshop.

Get your copy of iZotope Elements Suite for $29 (normally $199) to prep for the class. For hobbyists and home studios, the Elements Suite is the fastest way to elevate your audio production to inspire you to develop your own creative style.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

More about Elements Suite below

