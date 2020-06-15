The 15 Best House Tracks of June 2020

Dance music's greatest genre is here with another offering of 15 tracks to represent the best of June.

Historically-speaking, house music and the scenes which it has given birth to have served as a haven for those of us who felt the need of a release from life's daily pressures. Therefore, safety and equality within our confines have played just as important as a role as the music itself. There is simply no room for hatred, bigotry, or injustice so when society is under attack, we feel the comfort of our community within the music we share and dance to. Even if we are doing it our own home for the time being. Love and music know no boundaries. All are welcome and all are respected. Thank god for house music!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See past charts here.

1. "BLONDE BOMB" - MIGUEL CAMPBELL, BENOIT FEAT. BECCS LOTT [CARE4LIFE]

A whopping, 45-track comp dropped mid-June titled, CARE4LIFE and its' proceeds will be going to official fundraising partner, NHS Charities Together to benefit those in the U.K. on the frontlines battling COVID-19. So for a good cause and some good tunes, head over to Beatport and grab the entire package. Here's my personal favorite from none other than Miguel Campbell!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. "SOMETHING REAL (SHADOW CHILD APOLLO EXTENDED REMIX)" - JODY WISTERNOFF FEAT. JINADU [ANJUNADEEP]

Only the artist formerly known as Dave Spoon, now known as Shadow Child can transform an already brilliant track into something beautiful, edgy, and ominous.

3. "LOVE IN PLEXIGLASS" - KOKO [LOCUS]

The extremely, new Italian house producer, KOKO has the honors of kickstarting Enzo Siragusa's new imprint, Locus. The E.P. is four tracks deep and each tune is well worth the space. Check this featured, velvety smooth, house jammy that's just so deep and tantalizing. Pure, beautiful house music at its best!

4. "HONEY" - EATS EVERYTHING [FFRR]

Eats Everything's "Honey" sounds like a familiar tune already thanks to the massive support it's been getting on Radio 1 and Not to mention, those distinct early '90s rave stabs which were synonymous with almost any hit back in the day. Todd Terry's 1991 rave anthem, "Can You Feel It" comes especially to mind.

5. "THE WAY IT GOES (TRACK 1) (CHRIS STUSSY DUB)" - KERRI CHANDLER & TROY DENARI [MADHOUSE]

New school meets old school on this excellent Chris Stussy revision of Kerri Chandler's 1993 classic, "Track 1."

6. "WHAT IS REAL (DEEP IN THE PLAYA REMIX)" - RODRIGUEZ JR. FEAT. LISET ALEA [MOBILEE]

As a well-deserved, curtain call, Rodriguez Jr. is dropping the first of two remix packages to his latest, brilliant album, BLISSS. First up is Timo Maas with a remix of the title track and second on the E.P. is none other than the artist himself with his own desert-inspired revision of "What Is Real."

7. "COFFEE IN THE MORNING" - DETROIT SWINDLE FEAT. JITWAM [HEIST RECORDINGS]

Organic, jazz-fueled house music is sorely lacking in today's musical climate and Detroit Swindle fill in that gap with "Coffee In The Morning." It's a jazz-funk-disco-house, fusion that gets help from all live sources including the vocal, the saxophone, and the bass-line. Add this to your playlist and keep it handy all year long.

8. "CARDANO" - NICO STOJAN [OUïE]

Nico Stojan, along with Acid Pauli have set up quite the imprint to showcase top tier dance music. The label is OUIE and it's living up to the hype as it's now rolling out its' 17th release from Mr Stojan. It's a two-headed beauty led by this wonderful dance track known as "Cardano."

9. "TIVOLI'S GROOVE" - DARIUS SYROSSIAN [DFTD]

This souped-up, disco production by Darius Syrossian is absolutely fantastic and it would be rude not to shout out the man responsible for the original concoction which it respectfully samples. The late, Tee Scott's remixed wonder of "Love Thang" by First Choice!

10. "BODY MOVEMENT" - ILLYUS & BARRIENTOS FEAT. LIZZIE NIGHTINGALE [TOOLROOM]

Crafting large tunes for the floor practically comes natural for Illyus & Barrientos but getting a great vocal isn't so easy. On "Body Movement" they enlisted Lizzie Nightingale and the result is this spectacular, house banger which should be getting some serious rotation on the white isle. Maybe next year.

11. "FAT CUT" - HECTOR COUTO [ELROW MUSIC]

The vocal sample may be taken from Hugh Masekala's 1984 boogie jam, "Don't Go Lose It Baby" but the seriously, thick groove is all Hector Couto.

12. "PANGOLIN (SATOSHI FUMI REMIX)" - SIMON BERRY [PLATIPUS]

Sitting at the crossroads between house, trance, and techno is this gorgeous genre-defying remix by Satoshi Fumi which has already seen John Digweed give it a spin on his Bunker Sessions webcast.

13. "ARROWS" - ATHLETE WHIPPET [SQUAREGLASS]

The up-and-coming duo known as Athlete Whippet just dropped a highly-unique, five-track E.P. which includes this composition of lo-fi, euphoria titled, "Arrows." Turn it up and smile.

14. "MOHO" - TIM GREEN [LOST MIRACLE]

After a year of existence, Sebastien Leger invites Tim Green to his imprint, Lost Miracle for a two-track outing including a collaboration with the boss himself. Although, it's the title track which we present to you today in all its' glory as one of June's best!

15. "SLEEPWALKER" - TINLICKER [ANJUNADEEP]

Hot on the heels of their smash L.P. via Anjunadeep, Dutch duo, Tinlicker are back with the label with this gripping progressive number titled, "Sleepwalker."

Stream all 15 tracks uninterrupted via the playlist below: