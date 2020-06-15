The 15 Best Tech House Tracks of May 2020

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

ArmandVanHelden

Black Lives Matter!!! If not for black artists, there would not be techno, disco, house, RnB, jazz and many other music genres we have been enjoying. It is time to be thankful for their work. It is time to fight against racial injustice and support the cause. It is time for peace, love, and lots of music to soothe one's soul.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See past tech-house charts.

1. "Chants" - Rafa Barrios [Repopulate Mars]

Spanish DJ, producer Rafa Barrios returns to Repopulate Mars with a compelling and percussive track titled “Chants.” A very energetic tune perfect to set the festive vibe.

2. "This Is House (Marco Lys Extended Remix)" - John Julius Knight, Roland Clark [Soulfuric Trax]

Originally released in 2009, "This Is House" saw John team up with New Jersey legend Roland Clark on this spiritual house groove, and now Marco Lys delivers a stripped back and club-ready version, swelling synths and echoed vocals giving the mix an edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "Revolution" - Catz 'N Dogz, Nick Maurer [DFTD]

Catz ‘n Dogz return to DFTD with their latest offering Inner Revolution, a storming two-track delivery. The release opens with "Revolution," a gloriously bumpy and rave-ready cut, the stomping bassline and vivid synths married together by the track’s unwavering groove.

4. "Alright" – Brokenears [Downtown Underground]

The Italian duo Brokenears return to Downtown Underground with a resolute tech house cut that rolls with a pulsating bassline, energetic rhythm, and uplifting vocals.

5. "My Body Free" - Marco Giannone [Stereophonic]

Italian house-master Marco Giannone comes with a fresh tech house banger, ready to rock the party with its powerful groove and drive.

6. "Love Goes" - Tough Love, Kimberly Nichole [Toolroom]

“Love Goes" featuring Kimberly Nichole by Tough Love is a brand new cut released on Toolroom Records and it is part of the Toolroom House Party compilation.

7. Give Me Your Loving (Martin Ikin Extended Mix) - Armand Van Helden, Lorne [Parametric]

Martin Ikin gives a tech house makeover on Armand Van Helden’s latest hit, “Give Me Your Loving" featuring Lorne. To find out how the track was made, check it out on this Magnetic Magazine’s article.

8. "Happinness" - Pleight, Pirate Snake [Loulou Records]

Brazilian producers Pleight and Pirate Snake take a fresh spin on the famous RnB track “Love & Happiness” by Al Green. In such difficult times, it is always important to remember that Love brings happiness.

9. "That Makes Me Love You (Club Re-Edit)" - OFFAIAH [Incorrect Music]

DJ and producer OFFAIAH releases an infectious new single on Incorrect Music Imprint. “That Makes Me Love You" is a tech house groover designed to evoke a gleeful reaction on dancefloors.

10. "What Ya Want" – Cloonee [Black Book Records]

Cloonee has unveiled his latest cut on Chris Lake’s Label Black Book Records. “What Ya Want” rolls with attractive hooks, dynamic bassline, and perfectly executed beats.

11. "You Got Lucky" - Evan Duthie [Glasgow Underground]

Evan Duthie is only 19, yet he has already achieved some significant milestones in dance music with his new track, “You Got Lucky.” The track has been supported by BBC’s Radio 1 Pete Tong and released on the prominent Glasgow Underground Label.

12. "The Way (John Summit & Kaysin Remix)" - Will Taylor (UK) [South Of Saturn]

Will Taylor joins South Of Saturn with an exhilarating tech house EP The Way, featuring a bouncy remix by John Summit & Kaysin.

13. "Dis" - East End Dubs [Hot Creations]

British DJ and producer East End Dubs lands on the famous Hot Creations label with a solid EP titled A Bit Dandy. "Dis" sets the tone of the EP with a highly infectious bassline and punchy vocal hooks, building and dropping throughout for dancefloor momentum.

14. "Atmosphere" - JPA [Knee Deep In Sound]

Jean Paul Adolphe, a.k.a JPA joins Knee Deep in Sound with a straight-up club cut. “Atmosphere” is a tech house journey with a shiny groove that will get the floor going.

15. "Quarantine" - Late Replies [Low:Res]

“Quarantine” is the latest release on Low:Res. This fresh tech house banger by Londoners Josh & Kas a.k.a Late Replies is sure to get you dancing,

Stream the whole list here: