The 15 Best Techno Tracks of June 2020

With another pandemic month behind us full of social unrest, techno is what have we turn to, as a haven from all the chaos. Not necessarily a distraction, but more so a respite to help us temporarily heal. An outlet for those of us who need it like water. In terms of how the social change affects us directly, techno may not be represented enough culturally by those who created it, so let us pay tribute while we honor those innovators with not only respect but an outright dedication.

1. "AURORA (CHRISTIAN NIELSEN REMIX)" - NOISSIER [SINCOPAT]

Brand-spanking, new producer, Noissier drops his second ever release with a remix by none other than Danish producer, Christian Nielsen! It's a hell of a meaty, soul-grabbing, remix that is quite deserving of loud volume within your home.

2. "THE DECLINE OF WHITE POWER" - XIORRO [U4E]

Taken from a 31-track compilation benefitting The Bail Project and Black Lives Matter, this acid stormer by Brooklyn based, producer, Xiorro is a definite highlight. It begins with a powerful spoken-word about systemic racism within society which promptly gives way to a speedy 909 kick that takes flight once the acid storm hits. Socially conscious techno at its very best if you ask me.

3. "HESITANCY" - MAX WATTS [HAUS OF ALTR]

Representing HAUS OF ALTR'S 10th release via their stacked, and quite varied compilation is a young, new talent by the name of Max Watts. He's part of an ensemble of all black artists on the label set out to reclaim the genre in which they created. Check out the entire compilation exclusively on Bandcamp.

4. "DETROIT AT WERK" - JENS LISSAT [STUDIO3000]

Studio3000 boss, Jens Lissat couldn't have dropped this techno tribute record at a more relevant time. Get to know your teachers.

5. "INFJ-T" - VONDA7 [ART | WERK]

Taken from her Peace Transition E.P., Vonda7 turns in this delightful piece of electronica which is a complete, breath of fresh air. Forget the pounding, the drops, and the sinister vocal samples. Delicate melodies floating across a steady rhythm is simply an unrivaled equation when it comes to dance music.

6. "WALKING IN THE DARK" - ELLEN ALLIEN [BPITCH]

"Walking In The Dark" is the highlight of Ellen Allien's recently-released full-length for me. It's a hammering, fast-tempo fusion of techno, EBM & Industrial that'll have you banging your head in no time.

7. "MITTE" - ANJA SCHNEIDER [SOUS MUSIC]

Serving as the b-side to Anja Schneider's recently-released, Seduction E.P., this perky techno track deserves its' own single treatment if you ask me. Nevertheless, it's worthy of the attention here and in your makeshift rave at home as well.

8. "NUMBERS" - RENATO RATIER [D-EDGE BLACK]

Brazilian producer, Renato Ratier is responsible for this solid piece of techno, which is just as cerebral as it is tough.

9. "BLISSS (MARTINEZ SR. REMIX)" - RODRIGUEZ JR. [MOBILEE]

Timo Maas's remix on the BLISSS L.P. may be in the front seat but the real star of the show for me is Rodriguez Jr's, newly minted, cheeky techno alias, Martinez Sr.!

10. "ORBIT" - RAXON [DRUMCODE]

Raxon makes a long overdue, debut on the mighty Drumcode imprint and he's brought two tracks to show off. The second of the pair is this dizzying number he's titled "Orbit." It's a mammoth of a tune so turn it up!

11. "MAGE" - RAW IDEOLOGY [FINE MODE]

Brazilian producer, Fernando De Sa aka Raw Ideology just dropped a fierce three-tracker on L.A. based imprint, Fine Mode and the highlight is this gut-punching tune titled, "Mage."

12. "EVENT 201" - KRISS SALAS [FLUCTUAT RECORDS]

For the fourth and final edition of Fluctuat Records' second anniversary compilation, eleven bangers in all were included especially this dark and driving track which comes courtesy of Columbian producer, Kriss Salas.

13. "THE FIRST REBIRTH (REINER ZONNEVELD REMIX)" - JONES & STEPHENSON [FILTH ON ACID]

Rising from the ashes of '90s trance comes this massive update from Reiner Zonneveld. Many of the core elements were kept together by Mr. Zonneveld who added a modern kick in order to freshen it up for today's audiences.

14. "OUT OF THIS WORLD (BJARKI UT I HOTT REMIX)" - CHRIS LIEBING [MUTE]

If we're speaking honestly here, Bjarki's Essential Mix earlier this year was the best thus far and he rounded out the set with this weird and zany remix of Chris Liebing's "Out Of This World."

15. "UNFOLD" - SEBASTIAN MORA, MONDRAGON [MECHANIKAL]

Mexican producer, Sebastian Mora along with rising producer, Mondragon are responsible for this weighty piece of outstanding techno titled, "Unfold."

