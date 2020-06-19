Give the Gift of CBD This Father’s Day

An overview of CBD gifts that can make for great Father’s Day gifts.

Photo Caption: East Fork Cultivars

Father's Day is right around the corner, so if you are looking to buy him a little something different consider the gift of CBD. This year for Father's Day, consider giving dad a new and exceedingly fun flower to grow in his garden: hemp. East Fork Cultivars offers small batch of unique hemp seeds replete with instructions regarding how to grow hemp at home.

Photo Credit: Cannabox

Should dad be a smoker, a Cannabox subscription will deliver monthly a themed gift box containing six to eight smoking accessories like premium glass bongs & pipes, rolling papers, snacks, rolling trays, and gear.

CBD Drinks

Offer dad an alternative to alcohol-based drinks by gifting him with East Fork Cultivar’s CBD drops. This water hemp elixir creates booze-free cocktails without the taste of hemp. Choose from a 1oz squeeze bottle (120mg CBD) or a 4oz pump bottle (480mg CBD).

For another non-alcoholic drink, check out mood33’s line of hemp-infused herbal teas. Each bottle contains 33mg of full-spectrum hemp and a unique blend of herbs and botanicals that work together to create different mood-based “states (Joy, Peace, Calm, Energy, Passion or Wellbeing).”

Photo credit: Mood33, Willie’s Remedy

If dad’s a coffee or drinker check out Willie’s Remedy Coffee (whole bean or ground) or Willie’s Remedy Loose-Leaf Tea (chamomile, peppermint, green, black and hibiscus). Inspired by legendary musician and activist Willie Nelson, these coffees and teas are infused with certified organic full-spectrum hemp oil for an added calm to the coffee or tea experience.

CBD Gift Sets

Photo Credits: The Clear, Yesterday Wellness, BGreat, High Falls Hemp

The B GREAT Father's Day Gift Set contains CBD Aftershave Serum (2oz) and Lip Defense (0.05oz), two mainstays that can keep fathers looking fantastic.

To give dad a taste of CBD, consider High Falls Hemp’s CBD Starter Gift Set. This kit includes 0.5oz Full-Spectrum Tincture, 0.05oz CBD Body Lotion, and 4 CBD Full-Spectrum Softgels - just enough products so dad can give CBD products a try and see how they work for him.

For those looking to put together their own gift set using full size quality natural CBD products consider The Clear™ CBD, a hemp-derived CBD line that includes tinctures, AM & PM capsules, lip balms, and salves. In addition, Yesterday Wellness has a line of tinctures, capsules, and creams. Also, check out Papa & Barkley’s National CBD Line, which includes balm, body lotion capsules, relief cream, and oil.

CBD Sports Products

Photo Credits: Peak Extracts, Sow Eden, Bluebird Botanicals, First & Free, Elixinol

For the active minded dad, here’s some products that can aid in his post-workout recovery by soothing aching joints and sore muscles. Elixinol Sports Gel contains 1,000mg of CBD oil along with a blend of arnica, capsaicin and camphor that deliver a soothing warming sensation.

Peak Extracts’ Rescue Rub, which was developed by a licensed Chinese Herbalist, blends 12 terpene-rich herbs with all-natural coconut oil and shea butter to form a therapeutic salve. Chose from full-spectrum CBD, THC-free, or CBDa formulas.

Bluebird Botanicals’ Hemp CBD Sport Lotion made with hemp extract, ginger, arnica, mint, jojoba, and coconut oil is available in three sizes: trial-sized (100mg CBD per 0.5 fl oz pouch), travel-sized (700mg CBD per 3.4oz tube), and full-sized (1,250mg CBD per 6oz tube).

First & Free Cream’s Revitalize Cream helps amateur athletes revive, nourish, and sooth trouble spots. The product contains 2500mg CBD isolate per 1.76 ounce tube for maximum strength.

For dads with dehydrated and damaged skin, Sow Eden’s whipped GLOW Body Butter (150mg CBD) is made with an organic virgin coconut and shea nut butter base and a light citrus scent that soothes and smooths skin.

Chocolate and Candy Treats

Photo Credits: Greater Goods, Sow Eden, Kat’s Naturals

Here’s some adult treats for those dads who have a sweet tooth.

Sow Eden’s CBD Chocolate Chip Cookies (25mg CBD) combine broad-spectrum CBD with bits of caramelized toffee, Ghirardelli dark chocolate chips, and pecans. Each package consists of 10 mini cookies.

From Greater Goods comes chocolate bars with an adult taste. In particular, check out their Mocha Crunch Chocolate (approximately 100mg CBD) bar with 43% organic dark milk chocolate infused with a punch of complex coffee flavor, and topped with superfood organic, sweetened cacao nibs for a gorgeous crunch.Infused with full spectrum hemp oil. If dad’s more into funky fun tastes, give him a package of their sour orange dynamites. This exploding candy sizzles in the mouth with a sour orange flavor and 50mg full spectrum hemp CBD.

For another sweet relaxing chocolate treat, give dad Kat’s Naturals Hemp Dark Chocolate. Chose from a 70% dark chocolate or Peppermint White Chocolate. Each bar contains 100mg CBD.

Sensual CBD Play

Photo Credit: MRG, and TOCA Botanicals

Open minded partners can give a Father’s Day gift of adult play. For those dad looking to explore his backdoor, give him TOCA QULO CBD Lubricant For the Culo. This hemp-based botanical sex lube gives a softening and warming feel that works well for all bodies. For a latex-free sensual lube option, check out Smooth Operator Intimate Serum from Quim.