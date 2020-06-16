A Headphone For Sleeping - Meet The Kokoon, Uniquely Designed To Tune Things Out

The Kokoon headphone and its proprietary app are purpose-built to help you relax and even sleep in.

With so many headphones on the market, it's hard to believe that there might be any unique angles left. Enter Kokoon. These headphones are specifically designed to relax you when traveling and help you attain a better night's sleep. The headphones work just fine as a pair of wireless or wired headphones, but the reason you are buying these is to help you wind down.

The Kokoon - pair this with a nice smelling candle to get (and maybe a glass of wine or whiskey too)

What's in the box

- Kokoon Sleep Aiding Headphones

- Micro USB Charging Cable

- Sleep Mask

- 3.5mm Audio Cable

- User Manual

How does it work?

Many people might be thinking, why not just use the Calm app or something similar and call it a day? The Kokoon should be considered a system, as it relies on a proprietary app to help collect sleep data and deliver content that will help you drift off faster and peacefully. It uses machine learning to tailor a personal experience for the user.

The headphones feature an automatic Active Noise Cancelling [ANC] function as well as amazing passive isolation. While paired with the app at night, the sensors will detect that you are asleep and integrate white noise so that you are not disturbed. If you are a side sleeper or just can't sleep with them on, they will power down once removed after about fifteen minutes.

The Kokoon is cozy

The Unique Build.

The first thing you will notice is that the earcups are almost flat and feature an additional layer of padding around the inner earcups and headband for supreme comfort. The idea is to literally make you feel like you are slipping into an audio cocoon, and that's what it feels like.

The inner ear cups are made of soft memory foam with leatherette, and the outer earcup is a more compact, yet soft memory foam - giving you two layers for comfort and isolation. The headphones are designed to kind of mold to your head, so they are more comfortable to sleep in.

On the inner cups clearly labeled L and R, you will notice a grouping of three sensors, which are what help dial in your experience and send the sleep, EEG brainwave data to the app. On the outside, you will notice three small holes, which are mics that work with the ANC to help keep things quiet.

The inputs for wired use and USB charging, as well as power and control button, are uniquely positioned on the back of each headphone arm

On one, there is the micro USB charging port and the function button; on the other, the wired audio port and power/status LED.

Note: you can only take calls on these if you are using them in the wired mode.

So how do they sound and how they help with catching more zzz's?

The out-of-the-box experience is right to the point, open them up, pop out the wires, and get them charged up. It took about two hours to get a complete charge and was very easily paired with my iPhone and the app.

I wanted to get a feel for the ANC strength and how they sounded once paired with my iPhone. The noise-canceling is on all the time unless you toggle it off, which is cool as that's a big selling point. Once you slide them on, it works phenomenally, reducing the hum and chatter of the outside world immediately. Once you get the music playing at a medium to a low level, I couldn't even hear myself typing on my noisy keyboard - YES.

The sound profile is okay and reasonably even across highs, mids, and lows but by no means fantastic. The bass is not present at all, and these tend to do better with highs and mids, like the human voice, sound effects like rain, etc. If you are looking for incredible sound, this is not the headphone for you - these are designed to help you get to sleep and wind down with quiet, and they do that incredibly well.

That being said, the quiet that they create and the integration with the app is very well executed, and these would be amazing on an airplane to drown out the drone of engines, loud talkers, or crying babies. These are your ticket to a quiet and relaxing flight, even if you might be in the middle seat.

The Kookoon App

You start off with a series of guided tours that help you to acclimate to the headphones and their programming availabilities. These are narrated segments and include the option to bring in some background noise like rain, waves, etc. I found that to be a little distracting while I was trying to listen, but to each their own here.

The app offers you a profile to keep an eye on your personal sleep data, sleep exercises, music, soundscapes and will use machine learning to recommend content that best fits your routine. The more you use it, the smarter it gets.

Sleep exercises: The Kokoon Relax app includes audio techniques used in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and proven to work

Music and soundscapes: Relax with music composed especially for Kokoon or the sound of gentle rain, the ocean, and much more with our soundscapes

The Good & The Meh

Oh yes:

• Extremely comfortable

• Next level noise canceling

• Great app functionality and content

• You can sleep in them if you can relax on your back

• Well built

Meh:

• The sound is just okay, but passible for most people that are buying this to sleep.

• Side sleepers, not gonna work, but hey, you can't have it all. Sleeping on your back is better for you anyway, right?

Summary:

It's hard to say these are for everyone, and it's an investment for sure at a little over three hundred dollars. However, if you are looking for a headphone that will genuinely help you sleep better and give you some peace and quiet, then you just hit a three-pointer - as there is nothing else like this on the market. They deliver big on sleep assistance, have some cool data delivery and great content on the app to achieve your zzzs. If you are a constant traveler, you just met your new best friend.

MSRP: $319.99 / Get them here Kookoon.io