Ambient Meditations: El-P's 'Capone' Score

We need some ambient, relaxing music these days because shit is stressful. El-P released his album with Killer Mike as Run The Jewels RTJ4 yesterday to help power your anger over the state of affairs in the country. But last week, he released his score to the Tom Hardy-starring film Capone about the famed gangster Al Capone.

The score is El-P's first complete film score since 2004's Bomb The System, though he has contributed to other scores for films like 2016's Bleed For This, Roma and others.

The score is soft and ambient with moments where it draws you in for subtle haunting bouts of noise. But primarily it serves to calm the nerves and settle you down. When the world is traveling a million miles a second, the cops are shooting, tear gassing, pepper spraying and clubbing with impunity, this helps to ease things.

"I grew up on film scores and they've always been a huge influence on me and I've been hoping to get the time and chance to do another, so I was thrilled to do Capone. Huge thanks to Josh Trank and Tom Hardy for bringing me in and of course to Wilder Zoby who was my right hand man through the whole score," says EL-P.

"I loved helping create and getting lost in this twisted little trip into Al's mind. Much of the music on this score is directly from the movie and some of it is stuff that was created for the film but didn't survive the final cut. I'm excited to present it to the world in this form."

Listen to the score and when it is time to get mad, listen to RTJ4.

