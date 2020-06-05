Ambient Meditations: Strand of Oaks Releases Album 'Ambient for Change' Benefitting NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Strand Of Oaks Alysse Gafkajen

Strand of Oaks Timothy Showalter has released a new five-track ambient album titled Ambient For Change that will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The album is out now on Bandcamp, which comes as Bandcamp waives their normal fee today. This means that all proceeds from the album sales will go directly to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The new album should hopefully help with the stressful world that we live in right now. In between protesting, you will need to decompress – it is healthy to take a moment. This soft and soothing project can help you recharge and get back out there. See other ambient meditations projects we have highlighted.

Ambient For Change was made in the past few weeks as Showalter tried to process the tragedy of what was going on.

“I wrote these five songs in the midst of heartbreak for the tragic events in our country. The one outlet that I have is music and the ability to create with the intention of helping. I improvised these songs to try and give language to the overwhelming emotion I was feeling and to try in a small way to lend my voice of support. I've spent a lot of my life talking and singing but there are no words on this record. Making these songs helped me be still and contemplate how I can be a better more loving person and stand against injustice and inequality. I hope that these songs bring peace but at the same time I hope that they can also provide a safe space for meditation and reflection on ways that we can all help be there for one another. All proceeds from this recording will be going to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.”

