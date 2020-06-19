Bandcamp Juneteenth Sale: See Artists & Labels Donating Proceeds To Fight Racial Inequality

Spend some money on Bandcamp and support good causes.

Toro Y Moi Kelsey McClellan

Today, June 19, Bandcamp is donating 100% of their proceeds from sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (and they are doing this every June 19th from here on out). Many other artists are doing the same, donating their share of sales to the NAACP LDF or other Black social causes. Since many of you aren’t super rich, we have helped narrow things down on whom you should spend money on today. If you want to just support black artists, here is a website that lets you browse black artists on Bandcamp. See more labels and artists donating money on the Bandcamp website and follow their Twitter for late additions.

4AD: Donating all its proceeds towards Black Trans Circles via Transgender Law Center and The Okra Project.



ATO Records: The label has released a compilation Silence Is Not An Option (turn this up) featuring songs from Brittany Howard, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Benjamin Booker, Drive-By Truckers, Nilüfer Yanya, Nick Hakim & more with 100% of net proceeds going to Black Lives Matter Greater New York, Color of Change, and Innocence Project.

Atomnation: Donating all proceeds to Nederlandt Wordt Beter.

Björk: Donating proceeds from all sales to Black Lives Matter UK.

Bleep Bloop: Has released a new single “F12” featuring “Goon Des Garcons” and is donating 100% of proceeds from sales on the 19th to the bail fund project.

Carpark Records: Donating label’s share of sales to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and The Okra Project.

Dark Entries: Donating proceeds to NAACP Legal Defense Fund & Black-Led LGBTQ+ orgs.

Deerhoof: Released new live collaborative album with Wadada Leo Smith now, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter in perpetuity.

Domino Records: Domino will be donating 100% of revenue on Bandcamp to organizations fighting injustice and racism. They have also made donations to Movement For Black Lives, Trans Women of Color Collective and The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Ekcle: Donating all proceeds from merch sales to Stand Against Racism & Inequality.

Erased Tapes: Label and artists collectively donating 100% of profits to the Discrimination Law Association.

Future Classic: Donating all proceeds to ActBlue and the National Justice Project.

Ghostly: Ghostly will each be putting 100% of the label share of digital revenues from Bandcamp today towards anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations including LGBTQ Freedom Fund, The Movement for Black Lives, and Until Freedom.

Houndstooth: Donating their proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Jagjaguwar: Earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new, employee-led fund, which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations.

Klockworks: Donating their proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lakeshore Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Matador Records: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.



Merge Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.



Mexican Summer: Matching donations up to $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for the next week.



The Midnight: Donating all proceeds from pre-orders of Monsters to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Mom + Pop: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Ninja Tune: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Optimo Music: Donating all proceeds from new compilation on sublabel Against Fascism Trax to No Evictions Glasgow.

Partisan Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Perfume Genius: Donating artist’s share of sales from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately to Immigration Equality.

Rhymesayers: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Rough Trade Publishing: Added 14 all-new tracks to Talk – Action + Zero compilation, with all proceeds donated to Black Visions Collective.

Rough Trade Records: Donating label’s share of profits to Atlanta Solidarity Fund.

Saddle Creek Records: Making a matching donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every sale on June 19th.

Secretly Canadian: Earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new, employee-led fund, which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations.

Smalltown Supersound: Digital release of Prins Thomas’s remix of the Blade Runner theme; donating all profits to Black Lives Matter.

Soul Clap: Donating proceeds from sales of Edits From the Vault to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Sub Pop: Releasing exclusive limited edition T-shirt designed by Seattle artist Arel Watson. All net proceeds from the sale of this shirt will benefit The Seattle Artist Relief Fund.

Teen Daze: Donating 100% of all proceeds to Black Connections.

Toro Y Moi: releasing cover of Joe Bataan's "Ordinary Guy" and donating 100% of his proceeds from the song to the Legal Defense Fund

Yves Tumor: Offering exclusive, limited-edition poster with all proceeds being donated to G.L.I.T.S.

Wilco / Jeff Tweedy: Anything purchased from the Wilco or Jeff Tweedy Bandcamps will directly support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.