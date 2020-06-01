Beatport Donating All Proceeds From Sales Tomorrow, June 2, To NAACP

Beatport

Beatport will donate all proceeds from sales tomorrow, June 2, to the NAACP. Tomorrow, a wide swath of the music industry is taking a day of pause on the business of music (as will we) to focus on community and activism in the wake of the George Floyd’s brutal murder at the hands of Minneapolis police and the countless others before him.

The digital download and streaming service released a statement yesterday, explaining why they are doing it. So if you are going to buy a bunch of promos on Beatport, get it done early tomorrow and save the rest of the day for action, communication and protest.