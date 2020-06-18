Brian Eno Reissuing Two Collaborative Albums With John Cale & Jah Wobble
All Saints Records will reissue two classic Brian Eno collaborative records, Wrong Way Up with John Cale and Spinner with Jah Wobble.
The reissues will be the first time either album has been available in a physical format for 15 years, and marks the 30th anniversary of the Eno/Cale album, and the 25th anniversary of the Eno/Wobble album. Both releases contain bonus tracks, writing by/interviews with Eno from the original release periods and with Spinner there’s a fresh essay by Wobble and a painting by him too.
Both will be released on August 21st via All Saints Records. Pre-order both reissues here.
Wong Way Up Tracklist:
Side One
1. Lay My Love
2. One Word
3. In The Backroom
4. Empty Frame
5. Cordoba
Side Two
1. Spinning Away
2. Footsteps
3. Been There Done That
4. Crime In The Desert
5. The River
Digital / CD
01. Lay My Love
02. One Word
03. In The Backroom
04. Empty Frame
05. Cordoba
06. Spinning Away
07. Footsteps
08. Been There Done That
09. Crime In The Desert
10. The River
11. Grandfather’s House
12. Palanquin
Spinner Tracklist:
LP:
side one
1. Where We Lived
2. Like Organza
3. Steam
4. Garden Recalled
5. Marine Radio
6. Unusual Balance
side two
1. Space Diary
2. Spinner
3. Transmitter And Trumpet
4. Left Where It Fell
CD / Digital:
01. Where We Lived
02. Like Organza
03. Steam
04. Garden Recalled
05. Marine Radio
06. Unusual Balance
07. Space Diary
08. Spinner
09. Transmitter And Trumpet
10. Left Where It Fell
11. Stravinsky
12. Lockdown