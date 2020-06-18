Brian Eno Reissuing Two Collaborative Albums With John Cale & Jah Wobble

Brian Eno is reissuing some classic collaborative albums with bonus tracks, interviews and more.

Brian Eno Shamil Tanna

All Saints Records will reissue two classic Brian Eno collaborative records, Wrong Way Up with John Cale and Spinner with Jah Wobble.

The reissues will be the first time either album has been available in a physical format for 15 years, and marks the 30th anniversary of the Eno/Cale album, and the 25th anniversary of the Eno/Wobble album. Both releases contain bonus tracks, writing by/interviews with Eno from the original release periods and with Spinner there’s a fresh essay by Wobble and a painting by him too.

Both will be released on August 21st via All Saints Records. Pre-order both reissues here.

Wong Way Up Tracklist:

Side One

1. Lay My Love

2. One Word

3. In The Backroom

4. Empty Frame

5. Cordoba

Side Two

1. Spinning Away

2. Footsteps

3. Been There Done That

4. Crime In The Desert

5. The River

Digital / CD

01. Lay My Love

02. One Word

03. In The Backroom

04. Empty Frame

05. Cordoba

06. Spinning Away

07. Footsteps

08. Been There Done That

09. Crime In The Desert

10. The River

11. Grandfather’s House

12. Palanquin

via All Saints Records

Spinner Tracklist:

LP:

side one

1. Where We Lived

2. Like Organza

3. Steam

4. Garden Recalled

5. Marine Radio

6. Unusual Balance

side two

1. Space Diary

2. Spinner

3. Transmitter And Trumpet

4. Left Where It Fell

CD / Digital:

01. Where We Lived

02. Like Organza

03. Steam

04. Garden Recalled

05. Marine Radio

06. Unusual Balance

07. Space Diary

08. Spinner

09. Transmitter And Trumpet

10. Left Where It Fell

11. Stravinsky

12. Lockdown