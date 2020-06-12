Chemical Brothers, Jamie Jones, Maya Jane Coles Part Of 45-Track Coronavirus NHS Benefit Compilation

Hamish Brown

There have been a lot of compilations put together to help raise money for various charities to help give money to frontline workers trying to battle Coronavirus (it hasn’t gone away at all) and this compilation may be among the best. This 45-track compilation titled CARE4LIFE aims to raise money for NHS Charities Together in the UK with new music by the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Jamie Jones, Pete Tong, Groove Armada, DJ Harvey, Maya Jane Coles and many more.

CARE4LIFE features new, exclusive and unheard music from the vaults, hard drives and archives of some of the best UK artists out there right now.

“This is a really lovely way to help raise much needed funds for support now and during the recovery from COVID-19," says Ellie Orton, Chief Executive, NHS Charities Together in a statement. “The funds will help support NHS staff, volunteers and patients affected by the pandemic. We hope you can support this brilliant project and thanks to everyone that already has.”

Stream and pick up the compilation over on Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01 B.Traits - Rest

02 Daniel Avery - In Your Sleep

03 The Chemical Brothers - Catch Me I’m Falling (Losing You Mix)

04 Apiento & Tepper - Blossoms

05 Luke Vibert - That’s ill folks

06 Locussolus (DJ Harvey) - NextToYou (Kiwi Remix)

07 FYI Chris - SWH (No Boundaries)

08 Matthew Herbert - Indigo

09 Luke Solomon - Wait

10 Groove Armada - He’s On My Heart

11 JD Twitch - Is It All Over The Place

12 Laima, Iggor Cavalera, Joe Goddard and Mutado Pintado - Play Doh

13 Playgroup - Ringpiece

14 K-LONE - Undercliffe

15 Nathan Fake - Arboretum

16 Big Miz - Merak

17 Hammer & James Shinra - Lunar Seven

18 Jas Shaw - Joy Multiplication

19 Crooked Man - This Time

20 Clark - Laptop Stand

21 Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons - Levitate

22 Jamie Jones & Kate Simko - Mind Games ft. Laizer

23 Maya Jane Coles - Keep It Moving

24 Joe Goddard featuring Amy Douglas - Workin’

25 Miguel Campbell & Benoit Ft. Beccs Lott - Blonde Bomb

26 Dusky - Justified

27 Dense & Pika - Pleasure Stacker

28 Mason Maynard - Black ‘N’ White

29 Solardo x SOSA Featuring Richard Judge - Chemical Edge

30 Eats Everything - It’ll Be Over Soon

31 Patrick Topping - Totality

32 Pete Tong and John Monkman - Aquarius

33 Nic Fanciulli - The Return Of Mango Flow

34 Jaden Thompson - Eve’s Drop

35 Waze & Odyssey - Plus & Minus

36 Radio Slave - Sabre

37 Nightwave - Sadhana

38 SCB - KTS3E

39 Lauren Lo Sung - Lucid Dream

40 Archie Hamilton - Waiting Game

41 Laura Jones & Karousel - No Borders

42 Jordan. - Quar

43 Thoma Bulwer x Anna Wall - Peace Of Mind

44 Nova Cheq - Dopamine Domain

45 3Strange - Xylophone Funk