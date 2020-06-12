Chemical Brothers, Jamie Jones, Maya Jane Coles Part Of 45-Track Coronavirus NHS Benefit Compilation
There have been a lot of compilations put together to help raise money for various charities to help give money to frontline workers trying to battle Coronavirus (it hasn’t gone away at all) and this compilation may be among the best. This 45-track compilation titled CARE4LIFE aims to raise money for NHS Charities Together in the UK with new music by the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Jamie Jones, Pete Tong, Groove Armada, DJ Harvey, Maya Jane Coles and many more.
CARE4LIFE features new, exclusive and unheard music from the vaults, hard drives and archives of some of the best UK artists out there right now.
“This is a really lovely way to help raise much needed funds for support now and during the recovery from COVID-19," says Ellie Orton, Chief Executive, NHS Charities Together in a statement. “The funds will help support NHS staff, volunteers and patients affected by the pandemic. We hope you can support this brilliant project and thanks to everyone that already has.”
Stream and pick up the compilation over on Bandcamp.
Tracklist:
01 B.Traits - Rest
02 Daniel Avery - In Your Sleep
03 The Chemical Brothers - Catch Me I’m Falling (Losing You Mix)
04 Apiento & Tepper - Blossoms
05 Luke Vibert - That’s ill folks
06 Locussolus (DJ Harvey) - NextToYou (Kiwi Remix)
07 FYI Chris - SWH (No Boundaries)
08 Matthew Herbert - Indigo
09 Luke Solomon - Wait
10 Groove Armada - He’s On My Heart
11 JD Twitch - Is It All Over The Place
12 Laima, Iggor Cavalera, Joe Goddard and Mutado Pintado - Play Doh
13 Playgroup - Ringpiece
14 K-LONE - Undercliffe
15 Nathan Fake - Arboretum
16 Big Miz - Merak
17 Hammer & James Shinra - Lunar Seven
18 Jas Shaw - Joy Multiplication
19 Crooked Man - This Time
20 Clark - Laptop Stand
21 Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons - Levitate
22 Jamie Jones & Kate Simko - Mind Games ft. Laizer
23 Maya Jane Coles - Keep It Moving
24 Joe Goddard featuring Amy Douglas - Workin’
25 Miguel Campbell & Benoit Ft. Beccs Lott - Blonde Bomb
26 Dusky - Justified
27 Dense & Pika - Pleasure Stacker
28 Mason Maynard - Black ‘N’ White
29 Solardo x SOSA Featuring Richard Judge - Chemical Edge
30 Eats Everything - It’ll Be Over Soon
31 Patrick Topping - Totality
32 Pete Tong and John Monkman - Aquarius
33 Nic Fanciulli - The Return Of Mango Flow
34 Jaden Thompson - Eve’s Drop
35 Waze & Odyssey - Plus & Minus
36 Radio Slave - Sabre
37 Nightwave - Sadhana
38 SCB - KTS3E
39 Lauren Lo Sung - Lucid Dream
40 Archie Hamilton - Waiting Game
41 Laura Jones & Karousel - No Borders
42 Jordan. - Quar
43 Thoma Bulwer x Anna Wall - Peace Of Mind
44 Nova Cheq - Dopamine Domain
45 3Strange - Xylophone Funk