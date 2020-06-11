Coachella, Stagecoach 2020 Cancelled By State Due To Coronavirus

Coachella

Coachella and Stagecoach have officially been cancelled in 2020. The festivals were among the first to fall when Coronavirus became a serious threat in the United States in March. They were pushed to October, but given the health situation in California where the cases continue to rise, it wasn’t possible for the festival to go ahead in three months. Putting over 100,000 people in a field together wasn't something the state could see happen.

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement via the LA Times, “I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall. In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

2020 will be the first year since 2000 that Coachella won’t go ahead after it first started in 1999 and took a gap year in 2000.

AEG / Goldenvoice has not commented yet.

AEG announced this week layoffs and more employee furloughs as it continues to battle the impact of COVID-19 and no income from live music. AEG has not announced a rescheduled date for when they hope to put on Coachella and Stagecoach, but it is tough to really see those as firm dates without more information about the virus and any possible uptick in infections. If you have a ticket, keep an eye on your inbox for information on possible refunds or deferrals.