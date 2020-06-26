Cut Copy Announce New Album, 'Freeze, Melt,' Share Single "Cold Water"

Cut Copy Tamar Levine

Australian electronic group Cut Copy has announced their new album Freeze, Melt. To help push the new album announcement, the foursome has released a new single lifted from the record “Cold Water.”

Fans got the first taste of new music from the band in May with their track “Love Is All We Share,” but now the group is in full album prep mode with “Cold Water.” The song was born from a period where the band listened to more ambient music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“It was less dance, but more atmospheric. Also the subject matter explores love in today’s context, where the climate and fate of the planet are becoming increasingly uncertain,” explains the band. “Once we’d finished it, it felt like we'd placed a marker in the ground, guiding us in a new musical direction.”

Freeze, Melt will be the band’s sixth studio album and first since 2017’s Haiku From Zero. The album was primarily written when Dan Whitford spent a very cold winter in Copenhagen, which led to some different moods and emotions being channeled for the record.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Freeze, Melt will be released on August 21 via Cutters Records. Pre-order it here.

Tracklist:

1. Cold Water

2. Like Breaking Glass

3. Love Is All We Share

4. Stop, Horizon

5. Running In The Grass

6. A Perfect Day

7. Rain

8. In Transit