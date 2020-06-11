DJ Tips: Learn How to Plan Your Mixes Like A Pro with Point Blank

When playing a live DJ set, it's important to count the bars and phrases in your tracks to ensure your mix sounds as slick as possible

When playing a live DJ set, it's important to count the bars and phrases in your tracks to ensure your mix sounds as slick as possible. The technique explored in this video from Point Blank will show you how to plan out your mixes as well as teach you a few tricks to help your blends sound flawless.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you'd like to learn more about mixing, scratching and performing live, Point Blank have just launched a brand-new online DJ Skills course which covers a wealth of techniques. DJ Skills (Online) will help you develop the confidence to play live in any genre as well as blend, beat-match and use effects like a pro. If you sign up to DJ Skills (Online) before June 15th, you’ll receive 25% off your online course fees using the code ONLINE25.

Want more tutorials like this one? Be sure to check out their YouTube channel.