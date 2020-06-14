Eating Plants - The "Chicken McNugget" Made With Plant Based Meat

You can have your sauce and eat it too!

The McNugget is an American past time of crunchy, mutated, confusing goodness with dipping sauce. These Frankenstein like creations have been around forever, and chances are you have wolfed down a 20 pack on some ridiculous road trip, with your favorite dipping sauce, of course.

Sweet and Sour, Honey Mustard, Chipotle BBQ, Tangy BBQ, Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Hot Mustard, and Creamy Ranch. So good, but so wrong.

Meet the Nugg, a chicken simulation. These guys have a great sense of humor, and the marketing is almost better than the actual nugget. They are currently on version 1.6, yes they have "releases" like a tech company does when they release new software.

The great thing about this meal is that it takes about 15 minutes to make and is perfect for lunch, a late-night Netflix snack, or even dinner if you pair it up right.

The Nugg Meal

Nuggs - Open up the freezer, grab your Nuggs. Preheat your oven or toaster oven to 425 degrees and bake for 12 minutes or so.

Sauce - We used BBQ (Sweet Baby Rays)s, but it's all up to you tiger, go nuts, it's your nugget extravaganza. If you want to get real authentic, go hit up your local McD's for some sauce packets. Just order the sauce, give the guy a long stare like you are in a hurry, pay your $1.50, and hit the road weirdo.

You can also experiment with Deliciou seasonings or Braggs liquid aminos if you are looking for a soy sauce vibe.

Pair with - To make you feel a little more civilized, you can pair them with a beautiful plate of grilled baby carrots or raw carrot sticks, which also go nicely in the dipping sauce - especially ranch.

It's time to eat. What did we think?

These nuggets have a fantastic crunchy crust that delivers the familiar flavor and texture you crave in a chicken nugget. The inside is a bit more bread-like than meat, and the taste is mild if not a little bland. It's essential to use the sauce with these; otherwise, they might be a bit too flat for most people. The nutrition information is below, along with all the ingredients and calorie count. Yes, these are healthier than a normal McNug and a better alternative if you are craving this kind of junk food.

Overall, we like Nuggs and would order them again for sure - a solid 8/10 on our plant-based meat meter. You can order directly from Nuggs at the link below, and they come in two and four-pound sizes, with the best value being 4 pounds.

https://eatnuggs.com/buy

Prep Time 2 minutes / Cook Time 12 minutes - In your stomach in 15 minutes or so.