Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 59 (Funkin' Basstards Guest Mix)
It is almost July 4th weekend so there will be a big need for music to keep some sort of a socially distanced party going. Fort Knox Five are back with another Funk The World mix, this time done by Funkin Basstards from Thessaloniki, Greece. The group are inspired by old school hip-hop, funk, jazz, breakbeats, Afrobeat & Latin music, channeling that into this mix.
Tracklist:
1. Big Boss Man – Bombay Mix
2. Thunderball – 12 Miles High
3. Deja-Move – Herbalized in Bangladesh
4. Basement Freaks – Gypsy Breaks
5. Ralph Myerz & The Jack Herren Band – Natasha 75
6. Fort Knox Five – The Brazilian Hipster
7. Big Boss Man - Sea Groove (T.C. Re-Edit)
8. Shawn Lee & Misha Panfilov – Miraggio
9. K+Lab – Rhisky Sours
10. Krafty Kuts ft. Dynamite MC – Masterplan
11. Lords of the Underground – Tic Toc (Funkin Basstards Remix)
12. The Beekeepers – Transcript
13. Cut Chemist – Work My Mind (Ft. Chali 2na & Hymnal)
14. Black Grass – This & That
15. Badboe & Tom Showtime – We Have It Hot
16. The Allergies ft. Andy Cooper – 2 Much!
17. DJ Format – I'm Good
18. Smoove – Man With Two Watches
19. Funkin Basstards – Drop the Mirrorball
20. Nick Fonkyson – Rock Da Spot
21. Pecoe w/ Rockmaster Rus B – Shake It
22. Pecoe – Bounce With Me (Funkin Basstards Remix)