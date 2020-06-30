Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 59 (Funkin' Basstards Guest Mix)

Funkin' Basstards petrou petros visual studio

It is almost July 4th weekend so there will be a big need for music to keep some sort of a socially distanced party going. Fort Knox Five are back with another Funk The World mix, this time done by Funkin Basstards from Thessaloniki, Greece. The group are inspired by old school hip-hop, funk, jazz, breakbeats, Afrobeat & Latin music, channeling that into this mix.

Tracklist:

1. Big Boss Man – Bombay Mix

2. Thunderball – 12 Miles High

3. Deja-Move – Herbalized in Bangladesh

4. Basement Freaks – Gypsy Breaks

5. Ralph Myerz & The Jack Herren Band – Natasha 75

6. Fort Knox Five – The Brazilian Hipster

7. Big Boss Man - Sea Groove (T.C. Re-Edit)

8. Shawn Lee & Misha Panfilov – Miraggio

9. K+Lab – Rhisky Sours

10. Krafty Kuts ft. Dynamite MC – Masterplan

11. Lords of the Underground – Tic Toc (Funkin Basstards Remix)

12. The Beekeepers – Transcript

13. Cut Chemist – Work My Mind (Ft. Chali 2na & Hymnal)

14. Black Grass – This & That

15. Badboe & Tom Showtime – We Have It Hot

16. The Allergies ft. Andy Cooper – 2 Much!

17. DJ Format – I'm Good

18. Smoove – Man With Two Watches

19. Funkin Basstards – Drop the Mirrorball

20. Nick Fonkyson – Rock Da Spot

21. Pecoe w/ Rockmaster Rus B – Shake It

22. Pecoe – Bounce With Me (Funkin Basstards Remix)