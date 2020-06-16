GAIKA Announces New Album 'Seguridad' For NAAFI

The new LP will be released next month.

UK producer GAIKA has announced a new album Seguridad that will be released next month. The eight-track LP has a feature on every track, with contributions by TAYHANA, Lao, OMAAR, Wasted Fates, Zutzut and Lechuga Zafiro.

This new album follows his 2018 debut Basic Volume for Warp. Seguridad will be released on July 3 via Mexican label NAAFI. The LP was created while on tour in Mexico. The aforementioned featured artists are all part of the NAAFI label family. Seguridad is a fusion of dancehall, trap, grime and deconstructed club.

See the tracklist below. Pre-order the album on Bandcamp.

01. Of Saints feat. TAYHANA

02. Maria feat. OMAAR

03. Lord Zemel feat. Lechuga Zafiro

04. Brutal feat. Zutzut

05. Kingdom of Slums feat. Lao

06. Iron Cut feat. Wasted Fates

07. Wolfish feat. Lao

08. Nine Nights feat. OMAAR