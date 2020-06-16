GAIKA Announces New Album 'Seguridad' For NAAFI
UK producer GAIKA has announced a new album Seguridad that will be released next month. The eight-track LP has a feature on every track, with contributions by TAYHANA, Lao, OMAAR, Wasted Fates, Zutzut and Lechuga Zafiro.
This new album follows his 2018 debut Basic Volume for Warp. Seguridad will be released on July 3 via Mexican label NAAFI. The LP was created while on tour in Mexico. The aforementioned featured artists are all part of the NAAFI label family. Seguridad is a fusion of dancehall, trap, grime and deconstructed club.
See the tracklist below. Pre-order the album on Bandcamp.
01. Of Saints feat. TAYHANA
02. Maria feat. OMAAR
03. Lord Zemel feat. Lechuga Zafiro
04. Brutal feat. Zutzut
05. Kingdom of Slums feat. Lao
06. Iron Cut feat. Wasted Fates
07. Wolfish feat. Lao
08. Nine Nights feat. OMAAR