Ghostly International Merges With Secretly Group

via Ghostly

Ghostly International has announced a new partnership with Secretly Group. Ghostly has now become a Secretly affiliate. Secretly also has labels like Jagjaguwar, Dead Oceans and Secretly Canadian.

Secretly includes Secretly Group, Secretly Distribution, The Numero Group and now Ghostly. Ghostly Songs is now administered through Secretly Publishing. The conversation to merge was first discussed last year and and agreed upon earlier this year, but they held off because of COVID-19. The deal was then announced yesterday. However, the relationship between the two parties isn’t new. Ghostly has been distributed through Secretly since 2013.

Ghostly International founder Sam Valenti IV will become a managing partner of Secretly, as Secretly Group owners Ben Swanson, Chris Swanson, Darius Van Arman, and Phil Waldorf become partners in Ghostly International's music operations. Both companies insist that there won’t be any layoffs as a result of this. "We're integrating respective parts of our business," says Darius Van Arman of Secretly to Billboard. "We'll have less overhead." We shall see.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.