Your Guide To The Pacific NW's Best Summer Beer, Wine, Cider & Spirits

Tavour MRG

While the global pandemic may prohibit actual treks to the Pacific Northwest this summer, those who enjoy this unique craft culture can savor many of their offerings at home. Following is a sample of the creative ways that craft producers have found ways to transport their spirits outside of their physical locations.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Beer

(L to R) Pike Brewing Company, Stormbreaker Brewing, Pfriem Family Brewers (Feast Portland 2019), Alter Ego Cider (Cider Summit PDX 2019), Old Town Brewing (Feast Portland, 2019). MRG

Explore the world of indie beer from a laptop or tablet with Tavour. They work with over 600 independent breweries around the US to give their members access to beer they cannot find in their local area. Members get to pick and choose the beer they want to sample with at least two daily offerings with no commitment to buy a minimum amount.

Following is their lineup of Pacific Northwest beers available this summer. (Additional beers will be added in subsequent months.) In June, they will feature Fort George Brewery’s “Skies of Wonder: The Future;” Logsdon Farmhouse Ale’s Damage Plan, Funk Soul Bretta, and Vienna Lager; Matchess Brewing’s "Original Pils;” and Reuben's Brews’ “Crush Cancer.” July will bring a range of offerings from pFriem Family Brewers: Japanese Lager, Peche 2020, Frambozen, Kolsch and Mexican Lager. Then in August they will offer “Rusty Nail 2020” from Fremont Brewing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Some breweries can offer out-of-state delivery. For example, Portland based Stormbreaker Brewing can ship to to WA, CA, AZ, NY, CT, DC, NE, FL, AK, and TX. Check out their website for their latest offerings including their Total ReKlosh, a perfect beer for those hot as heck summer nights.

Along those lines, pFriem Family Brewers can be found in retail outlets in Oregon and Washington State. Also, they can ship any of their beers throughout Oregon via their online store. In particular, look for their Summer Classic seasonals available from July-September. Check out their Golden IPA for those who like a bright hoppy mouthful, or for something with a lighter feel, try their Mexican Lager or their Jammy Pale.

Even though the Pike Brewing Company’s two restaurants have been closed for two months, one can still order some of their signature sauces for nationwide delivery. However, for those living in Seattle, according to their Facebook page, Zeeks Pizza delivered growlers of Pike’s “King of Cascadia Helles,” a fantastic beer that supports “Long Live the Kings.”

In addition, some craft producers have teamed together to sell their products locally. For example, Rev. Nat’s Cider and Old Town Brewing offer same delivery of their cider and beer respectively within the greater Portland metro area. Also, on the Alter Ego Cider website, one can order cans of Alter Ego cider, as well as Helioterra Wines, Ground Breaker Brewing’s gluten free beer, Level Beer, and The Bitter Housewife’s Bitters & Soda.

Ciders

(L to R) Cider Summit PDX 2019, Portland Cider Company, Finnriver Cidery & Farm MRG

The Northwest Cider Association’s member map has a filter where people can search for those cideries that have an online store. Be sure to check out the Seasonal Botanical Ciders available at Finnriver Cidery & Farm (Port Townsend, WA) such as their popular Lavender Black Current brings the local botanical bounty of the Olympic Peninsula into one’s home. They can ship to all states that will allow alcohol shipping via their online portal.

Also, Oregon Cider Week (June 18-28, 2020) will feature a wide array of virtual content. Here’s sampling of events that will be happening online during this time.

Also, residents of Oregon, Washington, and California. Can join the Portland Cider Company’s Portland Cider Club where they will receive a monthly curated Portland Cider six-pack selection of their 19.2-ounce "Proper Pint.” This package will be hand selected and delivered to member’s homes. As part of Oregon Cider Week, this bundle will include access to a Virtual Cider Tasting Experience, with videos from their cider makers talking through each cider, special stories, and other tidbits.

Spirits

(L to R) Aria Portland Dry Gin (Feast Portland 2019), Freeland Spirits (Feast Portland 2019), Big Gin (Oregon Distilled 2020). MRG

At Your Door paired with 11 distilleries to provide delivery throughout Oregon. In particular, be sure to check out the offerings from, 503 Distilling, Aria Portland Dry Gin, Bull Run Distillery, Rolling River Spirits, Stone Barn Brandyworks, Vinn Distillery, and Wanderback Whiskey Company. They also feature select local beer, wine, and CBD products, and their non-liquor and non-perishable items can be delivered nationwide via FedEx.

Those looking for a convenient Pacific Northwest craft experience should check out Aria Gin’s collection of Home Cocktail Kits that contain everything you need to make delicious drinks at home. Their kits feature other local ingredients like syrups, bitters, tonics, and vermouth from Oregon and Washington.

Other local gin options include Freeland Spirits which can be shipped locally, statewide, and nationally via their website. Also, Big Gin is available in three expressions: London Dry, Bourbon Barreled and Peat Barreled Big Gin, and customers are encouraged to ask for the spirits at their local liquor stores and retail chains, depending on the state. (Available in OR, WA, ID, and CA.)

(L to R) Copperworks Distilling (Proof 2019), Westward Whiskey (Oregon Distilled 2020), Westland Distillery MRG

For those with a hankering to savor an American Single Malt Whiskey, Seattle based Copperworks Distilling offers delivery of their whiskey, gin, and vodka to 37 states. Those in Oregon can order Westward Whiskey directly from them while those living in other 27 states can place an order via Caskers. Also, for WA State residents, Westland Distillery’s whiskies are available online directly through their website. For the rest of the country, local retailers that offer online ordering and delivery or national e-commerce retailers like Caskers, Reserve Bar, and Drizly also carry Westland.

Wine

(L to R) Aniche Cellars and Damsel Cellars (Feast Portland 2019), Willamette Valley Wineries Association, Fullerton Wines, Walla Walla Wine Portland Grand Tasting 2020)

MRG

From now until July 1, Oregon wine lovers can be rewarded with the Oregon Vine Perks, a new loyalty program launched by the Oregon Wine Board during Oregon [Inside] Wine Month. Spend $250 or more on Oregon wine that can be purchased anywhere in the world. Then upload the receipts and receive an Oregon Vine Perks Pass in the mail. This pass, which is valid through April 30, 2021 will include two-for-one tastings, discounts, and VIP benefits at participating wineries across Oregon once they reopen. A touring guide to Oregon wineries can be found here.

The Willamette Valley Wineries Association’s website has a full listing of area wineries including information about shipping and specials updated daily. A few wineries worth considering that offer shipping outside of the region include Angela Estate, Brooks Wine, Cooper Mountain Vineyards, Division Winemaking Company, Dobbes Family Estate, Fullerton Wines, and Montinore Estate.

The Washington State Wine Commission’s list of statewide wineries notes those establishments open to the public. Almost every one of these wineries offers shipping (and curbside pick-up / local delivery) during these times. For example, the boutique winery Damsel Cellars in Woodinville works with a third-party shipping service which allows them to ship most everywhere in the US. They offer free shipping on 12 or more bottles and a flat $10 shipping fee for up to 11 bottles. Also, Aniche Cellars, a boutique winery based the Columbia Gorge, offers personal delivery to Portland, Oregon once a week for $5.00 in addition to regular shipping throughout the United States.

During this quarantine period, wine enthusiasts have the unique opportunity to visit wineries though virtual experiences such as those offered by the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance. Some individual wineries offer interactive wine tastings such as those offered by Doe Bay Wine Company. located in Eastsound on tiny Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands. They host interactive wine tastings on Instagram Live. These tastings corresponded with their wine club, thus giving the audience the opportunity to taste wines from the previous week’s shipment while listening to the winemaker, owner, importer, etc from that respective winery. Currently, they ship to customers in Washington, Oregon, and California although anyone can follow along and likely find the wines in their respective markets.

Please note that while this list is far from exhaustive, these offerings give craft connoisseurs a taste of the range of creative ways producers are making their products available during this global pandemic.