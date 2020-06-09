How It Was Made: Rudosa - Deeper Expectancy [1605]

UK-based techno producer Rudosa has been on quite a roll the past few years. Having started his own music school, launching his label Moments In Time last year, and releases on top labels in the scene, he's quickly become a go-to artist for quality techno. His latest release, "Deeper Expectancy," which is out now on Umek's 1605, is a driving techno roller with a ravey synth line that is perfect for a club environment. We invited him to break down the track for another installment of How It Was Made, and below, he walks us through the process of its creation.

Words and photos by Rudosa

Rudosa Mayfield

I made this record with the intention of trying something different in the studio. I wanted to create something a bit darker and deeper using a sequenced bassline and rave lead. This is how it was created.

Studio Manchester United Kingdom – Jan Morel designed, Vicoustic Sound Treatment, Mac pro, Genelec 8351, Genelec 7070sub, UAD, Virus Desktop 2, Native Instruments s49 keyboard.

Rudosa Studio Rudosa

D16 Punchbox is used for my kickdrums to give it extra bite I add saturation tools and eq.

D16 Punchbox Rudosa

Trillian - For all my basslines and bass stabs in my record I use Trillian as it’s all sampled from real hardware so is super warm. In this record I used it on the sub bass.

Trillian Rudosa

2caudio Breeze 2 – this is my go to reverb at the moment, it’s used on every record and most main sounds in my tracks.

2caudio Breeze 2 Rudosa

Soundtoys Decapitator – This is on everything, it’s an amazing distortion unit. The full Soundtoys bundle is an essential tool for every record.

Soundtoys Decapitator Rudosa

For the main lead I created a complex sequence using Rozzer on max for live.

Rozzer Rudosa

Rob Papen Predator 2 – I used this synth for both the lower bass layer to the lead sound and the rave sound that comes in the second half of the track, I love this plugin I use it a lot.

Predator 2 Rudosa

Arturia Solina V – This features a lot on my tracks mainly in breakdowns. I use a single held note to give tension to the break.