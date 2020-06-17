Ibiza Clubs Reportedly May Not Open Be Allowed To Open This Year

Things could change, but right now, the news is not good for Ibiza clubs.

There was hope in the last month that Ibiza would return in some form this summer from COVID-19, but it appears as though that won’t happen this year.

According to local Ibiza newspaper El Diario, the local government is not going to allow many nightclubs and other nightlife establishments to open in 2020. According to the report, the clubs may remain closed until 2021 or until an effective vaccine or treatment is available for Coronavirus.

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza confirmed the news on their socials, saying they won’t open this summer.

The Balearic government admits that this could close some clubs, but concedes that some venues may open with limitations such as very sanitary conditions, limited hours and clients remained seating. It is hard to imagine clubbers paying to go to DC-10 or Pacha and wanting to see a superstar DJ seated. Many of these measures could mean financial ruin for clubs who can't open without being at near full capacity, especially if they are paying big DJ fees.

As always with this, there could be another turn in the story with more pressure from business, locals and club owners. Medicine could find a treatment soon or Spain could come close to eliminating the virus and the islands could be good at preventing infected tourists from entering.