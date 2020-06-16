In Conversation: MJ Cole

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents, and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

For many artists who've been in the game for a long time, at some point in their careers, they might venture off the familiar path and create a body of work that is much different than what fans are used to. This could either be as a result of a new alias or perhaps a one-off concept album. For UGK legend MJ Cole, after nearly 3 decades in the industry, his most recent album, Madrugada, is more of an ode to his upbringing and training in classical music than a departure from the sound he's best known for.

In this episode of In Conversation, we discuss the origins of this album, the difference in approach to writing music without beats, the short film that accompanied the album, and staying productive in the midst of the global lockdown.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.