IO Music Academy Running Music Production Fundraiser To Benefit Black Lives Matter

IO Music Academy is doing a three-day production course to help producers build better beats. The course is purely donation based where 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the Black Lives Matter LA chapter. In this course, you'll learn how to layer drums, chop up loops, add swing and groove.

The course streams June 8th-10th at 4PM PT / 7PM ET. The courses will last until 5:50 PT. Classes are recorded and uploaded daily.

Director of Education at IO Music Academy, Adam Johan will be the instructor for these courses. Adam is an import to Los Angeles courtesy of Edmonton, Canada, and currently serves as Director of Education at IO Music Academy. He is a passionate educator and Ableton expert. Outside of class, Adam releases music as Joluca (Farris Wheel, Psycho Disco, Perfect Driver) with longtime friend David Assaly.

Learn how to sign up for the production courses on the IO Music Academy website here.