Jeff Mills, Eddie Fowlkes & Poet Jessica Care Moore Releasing Debut Album As The Beneficiaries

via Axis Records

Jeff Mills, Eddie Fowlkes and poet Jessica Care Moore are releasing their debut album together as The Beneficiaries. The new LP will be titled The Crystal City Is Alive and will be released on Mills’ Axis Records imprint this July.

The project was born when Mills reached out to Fowlkes to work together and then he later asked Care to work with them. The project laces Care’s poetry into sounds that represent Detroit’s past, present and future. Her work has been featured in music by artists like Nas, Talib Kweli and others. Get ready for some techno poetry.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pre-order the LP here and find the tracklist below. The Crystal City Is Alive will be released on July 24.

1. Metallic Stars

2. People

3. Star Children of Orion

4. When The Sun Loves You Back

5. The X

6. The Crystal City is Alive