Jlin, Speaker Music, Beatrice Dillon, Sinjin Hawke Featured On Upcoming Charity Compilation, 'Music In Support Of Black Mental Health'
A new charity compilation is arriving this Friday titled Music In Support Of Black Mental Health that will do just that. It will feature music from Ital Tek, FaltyDL, Speaker Music, Zora Jones & Sinjin Hawke, Jlin, Konx-om-Pax, Jas Shaw, Beatrice Dillon and others.
The compilation will benefit five charities: Nilaari and Black Thrive in the UK, and The Loveland Foundation, BEAM and National Queer & Trans Therapists Of Colour Network in the US.
Music In Support Of Black Mental Health will be released this Friday, July 3. This link will be live on Friday.
01. Speaker Music - On Bloodthirst And Jungle Fever feat. Ariel Valdez & Catalina Cavelight [Excerpt]
02. Rian Treanor - Before You Know It
03. Meemo Comma - 40 Hurts
04. John Frusciante - Lyng Shake
05. FaltyDL - Blueberry Moon
06. Vladislav Delay - isosusi
07. Ital Tek - Diamond Dust
08. Beatrice Dillon - SG1
09. Jlin - Return From LA II (feat. Michael Vincent Waller)
10. Zora Jones & Sinjin Hawke - So
11. Jana Rush - Divine (Original)
12. µ-Ziq - Hip House Breakcore
13. Kuedo - Silver
14. Eomac - Green Man
15. Gage - Tell Me Again And Again
16. Herva - By 0
17. Swan Meat - Sleepmoss Remix feat. Meemo Comma
18. Datach'i - Refraction
19. Felix Lee - Cold Steel
20. Bogdan Raczynski - Average Banger
21. Konx-om-Pax - Vision Quest
22. AGF - Sehnsuchtsräume
23. Sami Baha - Other Me
24. FARWARMTH - Onwards, Forever
25. Shell - Beams
26. Jas Shaw - Lion And Bees
27. Jtamul - BualloX1
28. Antwood - Cycle6