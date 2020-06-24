Hundreds Of Musicians, Entertainment Companies Sign Open Letter To Support The Justice in Policing Act

The wider music and entertainment communities have signed an open letter, urging Congress to pass the Justice In Policing Act of 2020 that is in the House Of Representatives now. Among those who have signed include A-Trak, deadmau5, A$AP Rocky, Nas, Rihanna, Kaskade, YG, MK and others. A whole host of music and entertainment organizations have also signed on as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve. We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law – that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse,” reads the letter. “We applaud the provisions to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, to establish a national police misconduct registry, to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, to promote de-escalation practices, to establish comprehensive training programs, and to update and enhance standards and practices.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The bill, also known as the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2020, looks to make some changes to the current system. It will make lynching a federal crime (since Rand Paul is stopping that in Senate like the assclown he is). It creates a national database for police misconduct, which is important because police officers can be fired for misconduct in one jurisdiction and because of secrecy laws, a different city may not be able to see those records before hiring that same abusive person. It will try and change practices and training, create task forces for the DOJ and attempt more oversight. It will limit the transfer of military equipment to police so they can stop being an occupying military force in our cities, ban chokeholds, no knock warrants at the federal level, cutting funding for those that use them at the local level, and much more. Read the summary here or the full bill here.

The republican version in the senate is a pathetic attempt at “police accountability” that is just hoping the appetite for this will go away after Congress gets their ridiculously long summer holiday in July. Keep the pressure on these bastards with an election in November. Don't let the turtle hide in his shell on this one.