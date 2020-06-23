Kerri Chandler, Sven Väth, Archie Hamilton Among 90 DJs On Charity Compilation To Benefit Food For Ibiza

via Pixabay

90 artists have come together to release a compilation to benefit Food For Ibiza a charity that fights hunger for those struggling in Ibiza. The compilation titled, Giving Compilation #1 features tracks from Sven Väth, Kerri Chandler, Solomun, Archie Hamilton, Rich NXT, tons of Ibiza DJs and many more.

The compilation is being released through NPL (Non Profit Label), set up by Grego G, Stephane Ghenacia and Alex Garcia.

"As residents of Ibiza we have seen and felt the struggles of many including close friends during the winter months which can be especially tough. Particularly in the face of Coronavirus and the forward facing effects it will have on the summer season of 2020. Some families would not survive without Food For Ibiza,” says Stephane Ghenacia in a statement.

“When I was approached about this project there was no hesitation to be involved. This beautiful island has given us so much to be thankful for and I’m always looking for ways to give back. We’re all really pleased with how many figureheads of the Ibiza scene came forward to donate music for this very special and much needed initiative.”

Giving Compilation is available for €15 as a full download on Bandcamp, and will be available on all other streaming and download platforms next week. See the full lineup of artists on the compilation below.