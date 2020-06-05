See Labels & Artists Donating Bandcamp Proceeds To Fight Racial Injustice, Police Brutality

bandcamp

Today, Bandcamp is waiving their fee on all sales on the website, so many labels and artists have stepped up to give away all of their sales to charities fighting racial injustice and police brutality. In the wake of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others, a lot of labels and artists are giving their share of sales on Bandcamp to charities in the fight against racial injustice and these fucking cops who can’t stop brutalizing the protestors against police brutality.

Also check out black owned-labels and artists to buy from on Bandcamp today.

I apologize if these aren’t in perfect alphabetical order, these police helicopters circling overhead for no reason are driving me mad. We are peacefully protesting -- the cops have turned it into a war zone.



Follow Bandcamp’s Twitter today. They are retweeting lots of labels and artists who are donating proceeds to charity. If you need places to donate to yourself, there are a lot linked on the Bandcamp website here and here.

Alan Braufman / Valley Of Search: Matching the sales and giving 200% of revenue to the Black-Owned Business Relief Fund.

Algiers: Donating proceeds from new 7″ to Metro Atlanta Mutual Aid Fund, As They Lay, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

Beats In Space: donating all sales to Black Art Futures.

Critical Music: Donating all sales to Black Lives Matter.

Dais Records: Donating all sales to National Bailout Fund, Reclaim the Block, NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund, The Bail Project, Black Visions Collective MN, and Black Lives Matter..

Dark Entries: Donating all proceeds from digital sales to Black-led LGBTQ+ organizations.

Fever AM: donate all sales to bail funds via ActBlue.

Frank Ivy: Donating 100% of proceeds for the month of June to Black Lives Matter.

Incienso: Donating sales to the NAACP Legal Defense And Education Fund and bail organizations.

Jacktone is donating all proceeds to Black-run LGBTQ+ organizations.

Joyful Noise: Donating label’s share to the Justice for Breonna Taylor fund, the Movement 4 Black Lives, and the ACLU of Indiana Foundation.

Häxan: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Hotel Neon: Donating all proceeds to Campaign Zero.

Hyperdub is donating the label's proceeds to Black Lives Matter and related causes.

Lobster Theremin: Donating 100% of profits to organizations that benefit people of color, as well as to bail funds.

Local Action is donating its sales to Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality causes.

Mau5trap: donating 100% of label earning to the official George Floyd Memorial Fund. The label will also be matching 100% of net proceeds received today.

N5MD: Donating their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Ninja Tune: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Record Kicks: Donating 100% of proceeds from Record Kicks Chartbusters to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Rough Trade Records: Releasing entire Parquet Courts discography to Bandcamp for the first time; making a donation to Black Lives Matter.

Rough Trade Publishing: Releasing new compilation Talk – Action = Zero, with all proceeds going to benefit Black Lives Matter.

RVNG Intl.: Donating all sales to Black Art Futures.

Salami Rose Joe Louis: Donating all proceeds from new Zdenka 2080 cassette with previously unreleased bonus tracks to Peoples Breakfast Oakland, Bay Area Anti Repression Committee, and the Black Visions Collective.

Sleepy Sun: Donating 100% of the proceeds from meeting their goal to re-press Fever on vinyl to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Tourist: Donating all sales through the month of June to the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

TOPS: Donating 100% of profits on Friday to Black Lives Matter LA and Hoodstock Montreal.

Turbo Recordings: Donating 100% of digital sales in June to Minnesota Freedom Fund, Reclaim the Block and the official George Floyd memorial fund.

Vanity Press: Donating its sales to Black-led LGBQT+ organizations.

Wharf Cat: Donating all proceeds from 2xLP ACLU benefit compilation to the ACLU; donating proceeds from Palberta live album to Amistad Law Project.

Whitney: All proceeds going to Assata's Daughters.

Bandcamp has been doing right by their artists on social issues. It would be great to see streaming services be as proactive beyond a few messages online and future promises for action.