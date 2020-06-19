Learning To Produce, Or Can't Remember all the Key Commands In Logic Pro X? Get The Astra Keyboard!

The Astra keyboard is kind of like training wheels for keyboard short cuts, and essential for speeding up your workflow.

Learning and mastering a program like Logic Pro X is a daunting task, so anything that can help smooth out the ride is always a welcome addition to Magnetic Studios. We recently received the Logickeyboard Astra Keyboard for Logic Pro X, which is a third-party keyboard with a backlit screen and extended keyboard with all the keys labeled with the essential key commands.

Whether you are new to the program or seasoned veteran that wants to speed up your workflow and brush up on those key commands, this is an essential piece of kit. You now can quickly glance down and find the command you are looking for; it's kind of like training wheels for keyboard short cuts.

Of course, you eventually want to have all the essential shortcuts memorized and programmed into your brain, and this will get you there faster.

The build quality is reliable, and having the extra two powered USB ports on the keyboard is vital, as we all know how fast USB slots get taken up in a studio. It takes a little while to get used to the extra length and different feel of the keystroke, but it's well worth it. Yes, it does feel like kind of an old school keyboard with big keys that have a lot of travel, and make a bit of a clicky clack when you type, but you warm up to that quickly.

The backlit functionality is excellent for darker studios, and let us face it; most studios are not precisely greenhouses. This dedicated Logic Pro X keyboard also functions as your standard keyboard, as you would expect.

The Astra is easy to set up and use and needs no software to function with Logic; it's simply plug and play.

MSRP is $149 and you can check it out on Logickeyboard's Site.

Product Specifications