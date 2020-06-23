Lights Out Premiere: _asstnt - Smells Like Dark Room [Opera 2000]
A furious industrial techno cut
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Spanish artist _asstnt's newly founded imprint Opera 2000. 'Smells Like Darkroom' is a furious industrial techno cut that starts with an eerie break, which quickly gives way to a relentless kick drum and heavy atmosphere. Various samples add to the madness until the track breaks for an almost sci-fi-like momentary pause, then it's right back to business. If you're wondering what Dark Room is, it's a place in Berghain you might unknowingly find yourself. Or maybe you did. Smells Like Dark Room will be available on June 26th.
Track: Smells Like Dark Room
Artist: _asstnt
Label: Opera 2000
Format: Digital
Release Date: 6/26/2020