Lights Out Premiere: I Am Bam - Kreuzberg [Quartz Rec]

A rolling and rumbling peak time techno number
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from renowned techno imprint Quartz Rec. I Am Bam makes his return to the label with a new EP titled "Acid In Kreuzberg, which features four useful peak time tools ready for the dancefloor. Taken from the EP, 'Kreuzberg' is a rolling and rumbling number with minimal elements that make maximum impact. A slick acid line and a simple vocal sample create an instantly recognizable tune that can fit in most situations. 

