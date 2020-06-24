Lights Out Premiere: I Am Bam - Kreuzberg [Quartz Rec]

I Am Bam - Acid In Kreuzberg [Quartz Rec]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from renowned techno imprint Quartz Rec. I Am Bam makes his return to the label with a new EP titled "Acid In Kreuzberg, which features four useful peak time tools ready for the dancefloor. Taken from the EP, 'Kreuzberg' is a rolling and rumbling number with minimal elements that make maximum impact. A slick acid line and a simple vocal sample create an instantly recognizable tune that can fit in most situations.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Kreuzberg

Artist: I Am Bam

Label: Quartz Rec

Format: Digital

Release Date: 6-7-2020