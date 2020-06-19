Lights Out Premiere: Linear Search - Ecliptica [KEY Vinyl]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Freddy K's leading techno imprint KEY Vinyl. Taken from the Linear Search/Koma release, Linear Search (Linear Straight and Jeroen Search), 'Ecliptica' is driving, hypnotic, and energizing without going overboard. Simple drums lay the foundation for the track, as heady synths dance above the beat. This is a great track to play earlier on in a set as things start to warm up. Ecliptica will be available on June 26th.

Track: Ecliptica

Artist: Linear Search

Label: KEY Vinyl

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 6-29-20