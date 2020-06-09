Lights Out Premiere: Pfirter - Purification [Mindtrip]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from leading techno powerhouse Pfirter. Taken from his collaborative EP with Token Records boss Kr!z, 'Purification' is textbook Mindtrip material. Heady, dark, and gritty, Purification is a dense piece of work perfect for those late, late moments when things get really weird. That being said, this is an excellent DJ tool that has a wide range of applications. Purification will be available on June 26th.

Track: Purification

Artist: Pfirter

Label: Mindtrip

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 6-26-20