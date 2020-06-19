Lights Out Premiere: Time Travel - I Am Time Traveler [Pls.Uk]

Time Traveler - T-RAVE-LER

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from UK's Time Traveler. Taken from his forthcoming T-RAVE-LR EP, I Am Time Traveler is a punishing industrial techno cut built to lay waste to the dancefloor. I Am Time Traveler is slamming right from the get-go, wasting no time getting right into a fury of hard-hitting drums, dense detuned rave synth work, and sleek vocal samples. This is primetime techno music at its finest. Time Traveler's T-RAVE-LR is available now on vinyl and July 3rd digitally.

Track: I Am Time Traveler

Artist: Time Traveler

Label: Pls.Uk

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 6-19-20 (vinyl) / 7-3-20 (digital)