Lights Out Premiere: TMPLT - KARTA [TMPLT]
A left field-leaning club cut that sits somewhere in between techno, breaks, and garage
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Berlin-based artist TMPLT. Taken from his forthcoming LP 'The Verge' on his new label of the same name, 'Karta' is a left field-leaning club cut that sits somewhere in between techno, breaks, and garage. This sort of amalgamation of sound is the main theme of the album, something familiar yet fresh and cutting edge. The thumping kick drum and brooding bassline work flawlessly together to create a dense and pumping atmosphere. Karta will be available on June 30th.
Track: Karta
Artist: TMPLT
Label: TMPLT
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 6-30-20