Lights Out Premiere: TMPLT - KARTA [TMPLT]

TMPLT - The Verge

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Berlin-based artist TMPLT. Taken from his forthcoming LP 'The Verge' on his new label of the same name, 'Karta' is a left field-leaning club cut that sits somewhere in between techno, breaks, and garage. This sort of amalgamation of sound is the main theme of the album, something familiar yet fresh and cutting edge. The thumping kick drum and brooding bassline work flawlessly together to create a dense and pumping atmosphere. Karta will be available on June 30th.

Track: Karta

Artist: TMPLT

Label: TMPLT

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 6-30-20