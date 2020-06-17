Rage The Jewels: Listen To A New Mashup Mixtape Of Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels

Timothy Saccenti

Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels are the match we need right now and someone took their long standing partnership to a new musical level. DJ Skarface has made an El-P-approved mixtape, mashing up RATM vocals with Run The Jewels beats to imagine what that type of a concert would be like. The two groups were scheduled to be on tour right now, which makes it sadder.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The mixtape is 13-and-a-half minutes long, but just long enough to get you mad at the system. Being mad is good. Zach De La Rocha has worked with RTJ on their last three albums, including “Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)” on RTJ2, “A Report to the Shareholders / Kill Your Masters” on 2016’s RTJ3 and most recently, JU$T” from the necessary and powerful RTJ4, which was released two weeks ago.

Listen to the full project now and download on Bandcamp.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website