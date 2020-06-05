Magnetic Mix 101: Jaded

Jak Turney

London production trio Jaded have released a new single “Dance Much,” a sturdy dancefloor record that urges the listener to start dancing, even if they don’t dance much. The dancefloor is supposed to be a place for all – especially those who want to let loose and dance like nobody is watching. Pick up the track here. With the new single out now, they made us a new Magnetic Mix that will hopefully inspire some hope, lift spirits and get those legs warmed up for protesting this weekend. Don’t give up the fight up after one week. Don’t give up ever.

Also watch this video from Jordan of the group, explaining his own experiences with racism and how we can all be a little bit better.

Tracklist:

1. Sho - Workin Girl

2. Jaded - Bang Bang

3. Boris Ross - Hee

4. Ewan McVicar - Street Rave

5. Jaded - Feel

6. Dillon Francis - Touch (Jaded Refix)

7. Giraffage - Workout

8. Fatboy slim & Eats Everything - All The Ladies (Lord Leopard mix)

9. Jaded - Sosa

10. KingCrowney - Rainman (DJ Dashcam mix)

11. Jaded - Dance Much