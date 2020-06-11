Magnetic Mix 102: Havoc & Lawn

Italian house duo Havoc & Dawn deliver a new mix that will help some dancing this weekend.

Italian house duo Havoc & lawn are next up with our Magnetic Mix series. The duo of Riccardo Mamoli and Simone Prati has released music on Defected, Nervous Records and DVision since the birth of the house project in 2015. Now they deliver a new mix that will help some dancing this weekend.

"Hey guys this mix features some of our favorite tracks and some of our latest productions," the duo tell us by email. "Our intent with this was to communicate that better times are ahead of us and we will go back to clubbing, sweating, hugging and kissing each other very damn soon!"

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

1. The Vision - Mountains

2. Havoc & Lawn, Anderblast - Elevate

3. Dennis Cruz - To Burn

4. On My Mind (MK Remix)

5. DJOKO - Be Real

6. Brokenears - Keep Control

7. Havoc & Lawn - Like I Lovin

8. Malikk, Classmatic - Could Be

9. Gemini 529 - About

10. Havoc & Lawn, HOLDUP - Gelato

11. Sorley - Deadeye

12. Electric Brain (Jamie Jones Brain Remix)