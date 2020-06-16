Magnetic Mix 103: Alex Breitling

Alex Breitling now takes over our Magnetic Mix with a bunch of his own records, plus a slew of others, for a smooth and progressive 65-minute ride.

Alex Breitling Push Hard PR (no photographer given)

German electronic producer Alex Breitling is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. He has had a busy year, releasing tracks and EPs on Zehn Records, Purified and most recently Monaberry, often blending deep and progressive elements into long and melodic tracks. Get his latest Makasi EP here.

Breitling now takes over our Magnetic Mix with a bunch of his own records, plus a slew of others, for a smooth and progressive 65-minute ride.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"This mix is not only a fine collection of groovy tracks that really fascinate me and take me along," explains the DJ. "Rather I want to take the listener on a colorful journey through my personal cosmos."

Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.

1. Len Walker - The Tale of Tones (Original Mix) Monog Records

2. Idd Aziz, Filippos - Kairetu (feat. Idd Aziz) (Original Mix) Connected Frontline

3. Virus J - Oombah (Thembas Herd Extended Mix) KMS Records

4. Alex Breitling - Makasi (Original Mix) Monaberry

5. Alex Breitling, Daniel Ernst - Simbawa (Original Mix) Monaberry

6. Alex Breitling - Tuquan (Original Mix) Purified Records

7. Alex Breitling - Dhyaan (Original Mix) Timeless Moment

8. Alex Breitling - Work (Original Mix) Transa Records

9. Deniz Kabu - Simulated Reality (Original Mix) Zehn Records

10. Qubica - Stratos (Original Mix) lesyeuxorange

11. Matan Caspi Roy Kubi - Jaruh (Original Mix) Outta Limits

12. Ian Ludwig - Kusa (Original Mix) Go Deeva Records

13. Jonathan Kaspar - CHI (Original Mix) VOD