Magnetic Mix 104: DJ Spen

Sean Spencer, better known as DJ Spen, has been a staple of music since the 1980s. Getting his start in Baltimore as a teen, he began DJing parties and formed hip-hop group Numarx with Kevin Liles, Rodney "Kool Rod" Holloman, Darryl "Junie Jams" Mims, and Wayne Mallory. By the end of the decade, he moved towards dance music, forming the Basement Boys collective and remixing the likes of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Everything but the Girl and Toni Braxton.

As one half of Jasper Street Co he has been a part of some iconic house records over the years. He formed his label Unquantize in 2011 and now is celebrating 200 releases later with the soaring “Party People” with Crystal Waters.

DJ Spen has done mixes for us in the past, but in honor of the new release, we had him to do a Magnetic Mix.

“This is a list that includes some of my favorites right now, as well as some of my favorite classics. I have also thrown in some tracks from the forthcoming Thommy Davis album," explains DJ Spen. "And of course, I have included the feel good song of the moment ‘Party People.' This mix is a little deep, a little funky, and I hope very uplifting.”

Tracklist:

01. Brian Alexander Morgan - "This Is It" Reelsoul & DJ Spen remix

02. Crackazat - "Valentine"

03. James Curd - "High Tower"

04. MK - "Burning" Fanatix Re Edit

05. Thommy Davis, Tasha LaRae & Sheila Ford - "Hot Shot"

06. Augmented Soul, Michael Speaks - Found the One (DJ Spinna's Galactic Soul Remix)

07. Demarkus Lewis - Raw Dawgin'

08. Mass Order - "Lift Every Voice" David Morales 2020 Remix

09. Thommy Davis - "For Every Mountain"

10. Jerome Sydenham, Fatima Njai - I Will Remember (Original Mix)

11. Crystal Waters - "Party People" DJ Spen & Micfreak Remix

12. Jihad Muhammad - "Voices" DJ Spen & Reelsoul Remix