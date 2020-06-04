N.W.A 'Fuck Tha Police' Streams Increase 272% After George Floyd's Murder

The song applies now, just as much as it did 32 years ago.

Streams for N.W.A.’s iconic record “Fuck The Police” have started to increase dramatically as people’s attitudes towards cops have started to mirror those in the song in greater numbers. According to Rolling Stone, citing data from Alpha Data, “Fuck Tha Police” saw a 272% increase in on-demand audio streams from May 27th through June 1st compared to the five days before George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

“Fuck Tha Police” isn’t the only song soundtracking people’s protest against police brutality. Songs like Childish Gambino “This Is America” (up 149%), Kendrick Lamar “Alright” (up 71%), Killer Mike “Don’t Die” (up 542%), Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” (up 89%) and James Brown’s “Say It Loud — I’m Black and I’m Proud” (up 455%) have all seen their streams spike.

“Fuck That Police” has also been used to aggravate coppers in other ways. Hackers hijacked Chicago police scanners on Saturday to play the iconic record. Later, on Sunday evening, somebody blocked the Chicago police scanner by playing Tay Zonday’s “Chocolate Rain,” according to Consequence of Sound.

If you want to support protestors and Black Lives Matter in the struggles against police brutality and the system that props it up, below are a few resources to check out.

Black Lives Matter

In Memory Of Tony Mcdade

Minnesota Freedom Fund

Northstar Health Collective

Bail Funds By City

Reclaim the Block

Black Visions Collective

Here is a longer list of organizations to help.

Here are some books to read.