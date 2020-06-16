New Order, Jon Hopkins, Cold Specks, HAAi, Moby Featured On Alzheimer's Association Charity Compilation

New Order Warren Jackson

The Alzheimer's Association is set to release a new 17-track charity compilation this Friday titled The Longest Day that will feature unreleased music from the likes of Moby, Daniel Avery, HAAi, Algiers, TR/ST, New Order, Beach Slang, Cold Specks, and others.

Hayden Thorpe and Jon Hopkins' cover of “Goodbye Horses” was originally released in 2013 but hasn't been available for over 5 years. The compilation is now available for pre-order here. Those who order a physical format will have the option to include a name of a loved one affected by dementia in the liner notes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All of the proceeds from The Longest Day will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. The compilation will be released this Friday, June 19.

See the full tracklist below.

1. Anna Calvi – Adélaïde

2. Rituals of Mine – The Only Way Out Is Through

3. Daniel Avery – JXJ

4. Cold Specks – Turn To Stone

5. TR/ST – Destroyer

6. Shadowparty – Marigold

7. Beach Slang – Under the Milky Way

8. New Order – Nothing But A Fool (Extended Mix 2)

9. HAAi – Drumting

10. J. Laser – Dreamphone

11. Sad13 – Who Goes There

12. Algiers – There Is No Year (Remix)

13. Astronauts, Etc. - The Border

14. Wolfmanhattan Project – Friday the 13th

15. Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins – Goodbye Horses

16. Moby – In Between Violence

17. Rhys Chatham – For Bob - In Memory (2014) for Flute Orchestra