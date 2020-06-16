New Order, Jon Hopkins, Cold Specks, HAAi, Moby Featured On Alzheimer's Association Charity Compilation
The Alzheimer's Association is set to release a new 17-track charity compilation this Friday titled The Longest Day that will feature unreleased music from the likes of Moby, Daniel Avery, HAAi, Algiers, TR/ST, New Order, Beach Slang, Cold Specks, and others.
Hayden Thorpe and Jon Hopkins' cover of “Goodbye Horses” was originally released in 2013 but hasn't been available for over 5 years. The compilation is now available for pre-order here. Those who order a physical format will have the option to include a name of a loved one affected by dementia in the liner notes.
All of the proceeds from The Longest Day will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. The compilation will be released this Friday, June 19.
See the full tracklist below.
1. Anna Calvi – Adélaïde
2. Rituals of Mine – The Only Way Out Is Through
3. Daniel Avery – JXJ
4. Cold Specks – Turn To Stone
5. TR/ST – Destroyer
6. Shadowparty – Marigold
7. Beach Slang – Under the Milky Way
8. New Order – Nothing But A Fool (Extended Mix 2)
9. HAAi – Drumting
10. J. Laser – Dreamphone
11. Sad13 – Who Goes There
12. Algiers – There Is No Year (Remix)
13. Astronauts, Etc. - The Border
14. Wolfmanhattan Project – Friday the 13th
15. Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins – Goodbye Horses
16. Moby – In Between Violence
17. Rhys Chatham – For Bob - In Memory (2014) for Flute Orchestra