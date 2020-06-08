Nídia, Kelsey Lu, Lafawndah Join Womxn Of Color Charity Compilation From NY Creative Studio Chroma

Source of Nature, the 19-track compilation, will benefit Black Lives Matter, Undocumented and Immigrant communities, and Essential Workers.

ESSENTIAL WORKER series by Aya Brown

Founded by Ladin Awad, June Canedo & Sienna Fekete, New York creative studio CHROMA has put together a new compilation Source of Nature to raise money for various charities benefitting POC. The 19-track compilation features womxn of color artists like Lafawndah, Kelsey Lu, Nídia and others.

100% of the proceeds from this mixtape will go directly to Equality For Flatbush, Undocu Workers Fund, The Movement For Black Lives Fund and Black Trans Femmes In The Arts.

Listen to the full compilation and get it on Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. Kelsey Lu - The Sun Sets In Pig Theatrics

02. Asmara x Kelela (DJ Dahi beat) - Send Me Out To My Type Of Party (MA MASH)

03. Maluca - NYC BABY

04. Lafawndah - Bump

05. Zsela - For Now

06. JADALAREIGN - Floydian Slip

07. BAE BAE - Playing Games (BAE BAE Edit)

08. Ushka x Atropolis - MTA Hustle

09. Nídia - Vergonhoso

10. Boston Chery - The Truth

11. Riobamba - Rompe (Apocalíptico Edit)

12. 8ULENTINA & FOOZOOL - Pendulum

13. Bergsonist - Feel

14. AKUA - My Body

15. Charlotte Dos Santos - Satellite Lover

16. COQUETA - Los Mirlos

17. Bapari - Acua

18. Ariel Zetina - Ribbitool

19. LOKA - If You Go Home (Andata Rework)