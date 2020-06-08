Nídia, Kelsey Lu, Lafawndah Join Womxn Of Color Charity Compilation From NY Creative Studio Chroma
Founded by Ladin Awad, June Canedo & Sienna Fekete, New York creative studio CHROMA has put together a new compilation Source of Nature to raise money for various charities benefitting POC. The 19-track compilation features womxn of color artists like Lafawndah, Kelsey Lu, Nídia and others.
100% of the proceeds from this mixtape will go directly to Equality For Flatbush, Undocu Workers Fund, The Movement For Black Lives Fund and Black Trans Femmes In The Arts.
Listen to the full compilation and get it on Bandcamp.
Tracklist:
01. Kelsey Lu - The Sun Sets In Pig Theatrics
02. Asmara x Kelela (DJ Dahi beat) - Send Me Out To My Type Of Party (MA MASH)
03. Maluca - NYC BABY
04. Lafawndah - Bump
05. Zsela - For Now
06. JADALAREIGN - Floydian Slip
07. BAE BAE - Playing Games (BAE BAE Edit)
08. Ushka x Atropolis - MTA Hustle
09. Nídia - Vergonhoso
10. Boston Chery - The Truth
11. Riobamba - Rompe (Apocalíptico Edit)
12. 8ULENTINA & FOOZOOL - Pendulum
13. Bergsonist - Feel
14. AKUA - My Body
15. Charlotte Dos Santos - Satellite Lover
16. COQUETA - Los Mirlos
17. Bapari - Acua
18. Ariel Zetina - Ribbitool
19. LOKA - If You Go Home (Andata Rework)